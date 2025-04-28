403
Russia, U.S. Find Common Ground on Ukraine: Peskov
(MENAFN) Russia and the United States share “many elements” in their views on Ukraine, but it is too soon to discuss any specific terms for a potential deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
“There are many elements that really coincide with our position,” Peskov informed reporters, stressing that while efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis are ongoing, “it is premature to speak about any conditions.”
He further noted that the discussions must remain private, suggesting that talks are taking place behind closed doors.
Peskov also highlighted that U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on Ukraine aligns with Russia’s position on several key issues.
