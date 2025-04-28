(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 28th April 2025 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 25th April 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,827 Lowest price per share (pence): 664.00 Highest price per share (pence): 676.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 670.7348

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 70,590,973 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 70,590,973 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 670.7348 11,827 664.00 676.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 25 April 2025 08:08:06 230 673.00 XLON 00333771725TRLO1 25 April 2025 08:12:10 242 671.00 XLON 00333778884TRLO1 25 April 2025 08:29:51 86 671.00 XLON 00333798444TRLO1 25 April 2025 08:29:51 38 671.00 XLON 00333798445TRLO1 25 April 2025 08:29:51 86 671.00 XLON 00333798446TRLO1 25 April 2025 09:01:09 585 673.00 XLON 00333822962TRLO1 25 April 2025 09:15:18 141 672.00 XLON 00333834080TRLO1 25 April 2025 09:15:18 103 672.00 XLON 00333834081TRLO1 25 April 2025 09:58:15 117 673.00 XLON 00333859861TRLO1 25 April 2025 09:58:15 600 673.00 XLON 00333859862TRLO1 25 April 2025 09:58:15 59 673.00 XLON 00333859863TRLO1 25 April 2025 10:16:54 121 674.00 XLON 00333869272TRLO1 25 April 2025 10:36:04 118 674.00 XLON 00333878232TRLO1 25 April 2025 10:41:13 7 674.00 XLON 00333880648TRLO1 25 April 2025 10:41:13 104 674.00 XLON 00333880649TRLO1 25 April 2025 10:41:13 14 674.00 XLON 00333880650TRLO1 25 April 2025 10:41:13 138 674.00 XLON 00333880651TRLO1 25 April 2025 10:41:13 281 674.00 XLON 00333880652TRLO1 25 April 2025 10:44:44 119 674.00 XLON 00333881861TRLO1 25 April 2025 10:47:48 115 674.00 XLON 00333883312TRLO1 25 April 2025 10:50:06 115 674.00 XLON 00333884227TRLO1 25 April 2025 11:08:59 115 674.00 XLON 00333889205TRLO1 25 April 2025 11:17:34 190 676.00 XLON 00333890019TRLO1 25 April 2025 11:19:26 124 675.00 XLON 00333890099TRLO1 25 April 2025 11:19:36 124 674.00 XLON 00333890104TRLO1 25 April 2025 11:27:28 136 674.00 XLON 00333890346TRLO1 25 April 2025 11:59:59 2 676.00 XLON 00333892546TRLO1 25 April 2025 11:59:59 130 676.00 XLON 00333892549TRLO1 25 April 2025 11:59:59 235 676.00 XLON 00333892550TRLO1 25 April 2025 12:33:31 124 675.00 XLON 00333894201TRLO1 25 April 2025 12:33:31 478 674.00 XLON 00333894202TRLO1 25 April 2025 12:33:35 118 673.00 XLON 00333894207TRLO1 25 April 2025 12:33:35 117 672.00 XLON 00333894208TRLO1 25 April 2025 12:34:01 124 671.00 XLON 00333894241TRLO1 25 April 2025 12:35:29 105 673.00 XLON 00333894263TRLO1 25 April 2025 12:35:29 137 673.00 XLON 00333894264TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:01:28 116 672.00 XLON 00333896971TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:01:28 376 672.00 XLON 00333896972TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:01:28 200 672.00 XLON 00333896973TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:02:26 3 674.00 XLON 00333897067TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:02:26 77 674.00 XLON 00333897068TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:14:05 118 673.00 XLON 00333897769TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:14:08 122 672.00 XLON 00333897771TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:14:08 159 672.00 XLON 00333897772TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:40:31 119 671.00 XLON 00333898835TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:40:31 115 671.00 XLON 00333898836TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:40:31 3 671.00 XLON 00333898837TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:49:16 57 670.00 XLON 00333899444TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:49:16 182 670.00 XLON 00333899445TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:49:16 120 670.00 XLON 00333899446TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:49:16 119 670.00 XLON 00333899447TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:49:16 120 670.00 XLON 00333899448TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:49:16 119 670.00 XLON 00333899449TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:49:17 97 669.00 XLON 00333899450TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:49:18 384 669.00 XLON 00333899452TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:49:18 263 669.00 XLON 00333899453TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:49:26 122 669.00 XLON 00333899477TRLO1 25 April 2025 14:57:49 235 667.00 XLON 00333900016TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:10:49 229 666.00 XLON 00333900693TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:21:58 236 666.00 XLON 00333901198TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:21:58 118 666.00 XLON 00333901199TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:21:58 118 666.00 XLON 00333901200TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:21:58 115 665.00 XLON 00333901201TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:21:58 115 664.00 XLON 00333901202TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:28:45 127 665.00 XLON 00333901525TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:29:01 114 665.00 XLON 00333901527TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:29:01 3 665.00 XLON 00333901528TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:29:01 13 665.00 XLON 00333901529TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:29:17 117 665.00 XLON 00333901533TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:29:17 7 665.00 XLON 00333901534TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:32:06 124 664.00 XLON 00333901611TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:33:05 117 664.00 XLON 00333901626TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:58:02 123 664.00 XLON 00333903004TRLO1 25 April 2025 15:58:03 123 664.00 XLON 00333903005TRLO1 25 April 2025 16:02:33 348 667.00 XLON 00333903279TRLO1 25 April 2025 16:02:33 615 667.00 XLON 00333903280TRLO1 25 April 2025 16:11:58 161 667.00 XLON 00333904156TRLO1

