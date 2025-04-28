New Book 'The Brain Always Wins 2' Aims To Enhance Well-Being And Performance

Cover of The Brain Always Wins 2

Former US Navy Seal calls the book 'a life saver'

- Jeff Nichols, former Navy SealLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chiselbury Publishing is proud to announce the release of "The Brain Always Wins 2 ," a transformative book co-authored by leading Clinical Sport Psychologist Dr. John Sullivan and renowned Amazon best-selling author and communications expert Chris Parker . Building on the success of their previous work, this new edition offers a comprehensive guide for readers to create their personalized brain management process, designed to enhance well-being and improve performance in all areas of life.Dr. Sullivan and Parker introduce their distinctive methodology through the acronym P.R.O.C.E.S.S., which addresses seven pivotal areas of brain management: Physical activity, Rest and recovery, Optimum nutrition, Cognitive function, Emotional management, Socialisation and communication, and Synergy. Each chapter guides readers using a brain-first perspective, providing them with practical activities and insights to develop a unique brain management strategy tailored to their personal needs."The Brain Always Wins 2" equips readers with tools for structuring and maintaining their brain management process. Furthermore, purchasers gain exclusive access to discounts on various technology products that complement the strategies outlined in the book.Jeff Nichols, a seasoned Exercise Physiologist and Founder of Performance First, praises the book's approach: "The information laid out in this book literally saved my life. As a former Navy SEAL facing numerous physical and neurological challenges, Dr. Sullivan's work proved transformative, elevating my performance to levels previously unattainable. 'The Brain Always Wins 2' is more than just a book; it's a life-changing investment."Originally published in 2016, "The Brain Always Wins" pioneered the importance of prioritizing brain health for optimal performance. This completely updated edition remains true to the original's ethos, emphasizing respectful dialogue, storytelling, and accessible science, while adapting to the evolved needs of a contemporary audience.The partner technology companies that feature in the book are: 2XU, AYO, hdrop, Heartspace, Muse (InterAxon), Neurotracker, OOFOS and Vielight. Details on discounts offered are available from Chiselbury.Available in multiple formats, "The Brain Always Wins 2" can be purchased in hardback (ISBN: 978-1-916556-78-2), paperback (ISBN: 978-1-916556-79-9), and as an ePub/Kindle edition. It is available from all good bookshops, Amazon and Chiselbury. For further information or to secure your copy, please visit .About the authors:Dr. John Sullivan is a renowned sports scientist and sport psychologist specializing in central nervous system measurement and assessment, affective and cognitive assessment and training, rest/recovery training, human performance technology, concussion assessment and rehabilitation, and addressing mental health concerns.For 16 years, he provided clinical sport psychology and sport science services for the New England Patriots. His work extends across elite sports, including roles with the English Premier League, the Football Association, Premier Rugby League, Australian Football League, and various Olympic National teams.Additionally, Dr. Sullivan has lent his expertise to the U.S. elite military, focusing on optimizing Operator Health and Human Performance. As a researcher, he has served as a co–investigator and applied scientist in collaboration with leading agencies in aerospace exploration, advanced science, and defense innovation, contributing to groundbreaking advancements in performance science.He currently works as Head of Psychology at High Performance Sport New Zealand.Chris Parker is an author, educator and martial artist. He began his study of interpersonal and intrapersonal communications in 1976. It became a lifelong study that has underpinned more than four decades of work in a variety of professional roles and contexts.Chris's first novel was published in 1986. Since then, he has written over 20 books, comprising a mix of fiction, non–fiction, poetry and biography.A former schoolteacher and University Lecturer, Chris has created two Masters degrees and taught on undergraduate and postgraduate programs throughout the UK and Europe. As a management trainer and consultant, he has worked with many organizations and individuals to create professional and/or personal change.Chris has been practising meditation since the later 1970s and breathing exercises since the 1980s. He began his study of the Malaysian martial art of Silat in 1976, and currently heads his own organization.Chris's website is:About Chiselbury Publishing:Chiselbury Publishing is dedicated to delivering valuable content that enriches and informs, helping readers to achieve personal growth and improved well-being through innovative approaches.

Chris Parker discussing 'The Brain Always Wins2'

