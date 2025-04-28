First Edition Of Beach Sports Festival Concludes With Outstanding Success

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The curtain fell yesterday on the first-ever edition of the Beach Sports Festival held in Qatar, amid an atmosphere full of excitement and enthusiasm. The event witnessed the participation of over 200 athletes from various age groups.

Over seven days, players competed in three main tournaments held on specially prepared adjacent beach courts. The competitions included Beach Volleyball, Beach football and Beach Tennis. The festival stood out by combining competitive sports with family-friendly entertainment, featuring various zones designed for families and spectators.

The Festival concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony attended by officials and a large audience. Champions in the three tournaments were crowned amid vibrant musical performances that added a spirit of joy and pride in the sporting achievements.

In the Beach Tennis competition, team Padel In claimed first place, while team Al Wakra Padel secured second place.

In the Beach Volleyball tournament, team Aitihad Al Sharta took first place, with team Al Nasr finishing second.

In the Beach football tournament, team Shabab Al Doha won the championship title, while team Ittihad Al Doha came in second place.

Additionally, a number of individual awards and special categories were presented during the ceremony, including:

Perfect Team: Tsunami, Best Scorer: Hanad Abdalnour/ Ittihad Al Doha, Best Goalkeeper: Ahmed Al Sayad / Shabab Al Doha, and Best Player of the Tournament: Mubark Yousif Al-Mhiaza/ Shabab Al Doha.

The organising committee also honoured the festival's sponsors and supporting entities in recognition of their significant contributions and active role in the success of the first edition of this exceptional sporting event.

On this occasion, Ahmed Mohammed Al Hassan, Events & Venues Director, stated:“We are extremely pleased with the remarkable success achieved by the first edition of the Beach Sports Festival, which reflects Aspire Zone Foundation's goal of promoting sports as a way of life. The festival was not just a sports competition, but a complete social and entertainment experience. We are proud that this event is the first of its kind, bringing together three beach sports simultaneously across three adjacent sand courts."

For his part, Abdullah Al-Dosari, representative of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Executive Director of the Qatar Sports for All Federation, expressed his happiness with the success of the festival, highlighting the enthusiastic participation of Qatari youth and residents.