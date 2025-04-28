Al Marri, Al Qahtani And Al Banna Shine In Qatar Free-Style Championship Finale

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fourth and final round of the 2024-2025 Qatar Free-Style Championship wrapped up in front of a packed crowd and fierce competition, delivering nonstop thrills and high-stakes action.

The championship was held under the patronage of Qatar Racing Club Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

The round kicked off Thursday with registration and technical inspections, drawing strong participation from 44 contestants. The organizing committee laid out strict requirements-vehicles needed roll cages and secured batteries, while drivers had to meet key safety standards, including wearing full gear, helmets, and using functional seatbelts.

QRC Director General Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani with the podium winners.

A pre-event briefing for the participants was held with the organizers and judging committee on Friday at 5:30 PM, right before the competition began. During the meeting, several technical and procedural aspects were explained. As per the competition format, each participant was given one opportunity to enter the track and perform five maneuvers: drifting, reverse movement, the loop maneuver, and the“Rios” maneuver. These were to be completed within a total of four minutes. The faster the participant completed these maneuvers, the more points they received. Additionally, a score was awarded for the overall style and execution of the performance.

The competition lasted for more than four hours and concluded with Saoud Al-Marri winning his first championship title and achieving his first podium finish. His previous best result was a fourth-place finish in the opening round. Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Qahtani, the winner of the previous two rounds, finished second in this round. Notably, Al-Qahtani was the only competitor to finish all the season's rounds on the podium, having placed third in the opening round. Third place in this round went to Rashid Al-Banna, winner of the opening round.

On the other hand, Mohamed Al-Mohannadi, who had finished second in the past three rounds, missed out on the podium this time, finishing fourth ahead of Ahmed Al-Banna, who came in fifth.

QRC Director General Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the podium winners as the club's final event of the 2024-2025 season came to an end.