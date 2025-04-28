Kyiv To Host Charity Race To Support HUR Units

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Spartan Race will be held in Kyiv on May 17-18 in support of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (HUR).

This was reported by Ukrinform referring to the event's Instagram profile.

Participants in the race are offered various formats, depending on their training level and interests: Super, Sprint, Charity Sprint, Para Race, Team Race, Trail, Kids, Online Race. Children, as well as persons with musculoskeletal disorders and amputations, will also be able to join.

For its part, the Main Intelligence Directorate said on Telegram that this year's Spartan race marks the anniversary of the legendary operation of Ukrainian intelligence operatives to create an air bridge to the besieged Mariupol in the spring of 2022. Then the HUR troops made a series of extremely difficult helicopter sorties to the city encircled by Russian troops, delivering weapons, ammunition, and medicines to the Azovstal defenders.

"Participants in the Spartan Race will face a route with numerous obstacles, raising funds to strengthen HUR's capabilities in the fight against the Russian aggressor," the agency noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, last year, HUR operatives received a batch of FPV drones from participants of the Spartan charity race.

