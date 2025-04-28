Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyiv To Host Charity Race To Support HUR Units

Kyiv To Host Charity Race To Support HUR Units


2025-04-28 02:05:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Spartan Race will be held in Kyiv on May 17-18 in support of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (HUR).

This was reported by Ukrinform referring to the event's Instagram profile.

Participants in the race are offered various formats, depending on their training level and interests: Super, Sprint, Charity Sprint, Para Race, Team Race, Trail, Kids, Online Race. Children, as well as persons with musculoskeletal disorders and amputations, will also be able to join.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="DIUkraine/5772" data-width="100%"></script>

Read also: HUR drones hit two Russian landing boats and anti-aircraft missile system in Crime

For its part, the Main Intelligence Directorate said on Telegram that this year's Spartan race marks the anniversary of the legendary operation of Ukrainian intelligence operatives to create an air bridge to the besieged Mariupol in the spring of 2022. Then the HUR troops made a series of extremely difficult helicopter sorties to the city encircled by Russian troops, delivering weapons, ammunition, and medicines to the Azovstal defenders.

"Participants in the Spartan Race will face a route with numerous obstacles, raising funds to strengthen HUR's capabilities in the fight against the Russian aggressor," the agency noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, last year, HUR operatives received a batch of FPV drones from participants of the Spartan charity race.

Photo: com

MENAFN28042025000193011044ID1109479193

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search