Russian War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,160 In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops have already lost nearly 949,800 troops killed or wounded since the large-scale invasion, including 1,160 in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Russian troops also lost 10,723 (+4) tanks, 22,338 (+13) armored fighting vehicles, 27,038 (+31) artillery systems, 1,373 (+0) MLR systems, 1,145 air defense systems, 370 warplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,083 (+72) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,196 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 46,292 (+105) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,860 units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 27, as of 22:00, a total of 123 combat clashes had taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders at the front lines.