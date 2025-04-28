Russian War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,160 In Past 24 Hours
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Russian troops also lost 10,723 (+4) tanks, 22,338 (+13) armored fighting vehicles, 27,038 (+31) artillery systems, 1,373 (+0) MLR systems, 1,145 air defense systems, 370 warplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,083 (+72) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,196 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 46,292 (+105) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,860 units of specialized equipment.
Read also: North Korea confirms participation of its troops in Russian war against Ukraine
The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 27, as of 22:00, a total of 123 combat clashes had taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders at the front lines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment