Some 33 Families Reunited With Khojaly

Qabil Ashirov

In line with President Ilham Aliyev's directive, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues at full pace.

According to Azernews , the latest group of returnees to the city of Khojaly comprises families who had been temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings. In this phase, 33 families - totaling 137 individuals - have been relocated to their hometown.

The returning residents expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive support provided to them. They also extended heartfelt thanks to the heroic Azerbaijani Army, whose bravery and sacrifices led to the liberation of their homeland, and offered prayers for the martyrs who gave their lives for this cause.

It should be noted that, alongside the returning former internally displaced persons, over 40,000 people are now living and working across Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur. This population includes those involved in the execution of ongoing development projects, employees of newly re-established healthcare, education, cultural, tourism, industrial, and energy institutions, as well as representatives of various local government bodies.

