Barcelona Secures Victory Over Real Madrid
(MENAFN) Barcelona clinched their 32nd Copa del Rey title on Saturday evening, extending their record with a dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over their fierce rivals, Real Madrid.
The match took place at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, where Barcelona initially took the lead. In the 28th minute, Pedri capitalized on a pass from Lamine Yamal to put his team ahead.
Real Madrid, however, struggled early on, failing to produce a shot on target until after Barcelona’s opening goal.
Jude Bellingham had a goal ruled out for offside, and Vinicius Jr. saw a penalty decision overturned after a review showed offside in the buildup.
Barcelona carried a 1-0 advantage into the halftime break, but Real Madrid responded strongly after the restart. In the 70th minute, Kylian Mbappe curled a free kick just outside the penalty area to equalize for Madrid.
Seven minutes later, Aurelien Tchouameni put Madrid in front, heading in a corner from Arda Guler.
Not willing to give up, Barcelona fought back in the 84th minute with Ferran Torres, who again received an assist from Yamal, leveling the score at 2-2.
The game took a dramatic turn in the 95th minute when the referee initially awarded Barcelona a penalty after Raul Asencio fouled Raphinha. However, after reviewing the incident via VAR, the referee reversed his decision.
In the final moments of the match, Barcelona’s Jules Kounde scored the match-winning goal in the 116th minute, coolly finishing past the Madrid goalkeeper to secure the victory.
