Why Trump's So Peeved With Putin

MENAFN - Asia Times) US President Donald Trump said on social media that Russia's recent bombing of civilian areas, including in the capital Kyiv, signals that“maybe [Russian President Vladimir Putin] doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along.”

He then reiterated his earlier threat to impose“secondary sanctions” against those who violate the US' primary ones.

This followed Trump's latest meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral ceremony and comes after reports that the US has finalized its proposed peace plan for Ukraine.

Trump's apparent volte-face toward Putin likely owes to five significant disagreements that have emerged during the course of negotiations. The first was referenced by Trump in his social media post, where he condemned Russia's bombing of civilian areas.

Putin argued earlier in April that Russia is targeting Ukrainian troops there, but the optics of continued Russian strikes against civilian areas amidst peace talks with the US have evidently left a negative impression on Trump, who apparently now doubts Putin's commitment to peace.