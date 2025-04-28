Rajnath Singh Meets PM Modi, Briefs Him On Security Preparedness Days After Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

The meeting comes a day after Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on the critical decisions made to counter Pakistan in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Today's meeting also comes three days after the all-party meet held in Parliament premises on the Pahalgam terror attack, which the Defence Minister chaired.

As the tensions between the two countries soared, it is learnt that Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chouhan called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Pahalgam attack was the worst terror strike on civilians in India since the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be“served with the harshest response”.

“The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done,” Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

India announced a series of punitive actions against Pakistan on Wednesday, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari, and the downgrading of diplomatic relations, following cross-border links to the recent attack.

In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airliners on Thursday and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any attempt to halt the flow of water would be regarded as an“act of war.”

(With inputs from agencies)

(This is a developing story)



