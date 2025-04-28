Sony Middle East And Africa Unveils It's 2025 Line-Up Of BRAVIA Tvs And New Additions To The ULT Power Sound Series

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The lineup was showcased at an exclusive event held at W Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, reflecting Sony's commitment to fulfilling its creative entertainment vision and delivering immersive audiovisual experiences

Sony Middle East and Africa showcased its latest line-up across home and audio entertainment product categories for 2025 during a three-day exclusive conference held at W Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The immersive event brought together distinguished media representatives, content creators, retailers and business partners from across the GCC, Central Asia, Africa and beyond. Underscoring Sony's commitment to regional and global engagement, the event took place in the esteemed presence of newly appointed Global Sales and Marketing officer, Sony Corporation, Tadato Kimura.

The event gave guests in attendance a first look into Sony's newest offerings, reinforcing its leadership positioning in premium home entertainment and it's drive to meet the evolving needs of digital savvy consumers. Key highlights of the affair included the unveiling of the BRAVIA television lineup including the BRAVIA 8 II, BRAVIA 5 and the BRAVIA 2 II as well as an array of home audio products such as the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6, BRAVIA Theatre System 6, BRAVIA Theatre Rear 8, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 7. Introduced under its tagline“Bigger is Better” and engineered to deliver cinematic realism, bringing film creators' intent home through stunning contrast, colours and captivating sound, the new lineup offers large and small screen size models to perfectly complement any viewing environment delivering the cinema-like sound from the comfort of the living room.

In addition, Sony also introduced its latest advancements in the audio segment with the expansion of the ULT Power Sound series. Founded as the concept of providing Massive Bass and Ultimate Vibe, the newly expanded portfolio is designed to offer a superior music experience with powerful bass and dynamic sound. Introducing the ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC, the speakers are equipped to deliver powerful sound at the touch of the ULT button and complemented by the 25 hour battery life with the ULT Tower 9. Ensuring the party never has to stop, the 360° Party Lights delivers a synchronized light display syncing seamlessly with both music and up to 100 compatible speakers. For those looking for an elevated audio experience within a compact body, the series also includes the ultra-portable ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 to carry the music wherever you go. Taking center stage lies the ULTMIC1 – a pair of wireless microphones offering crystal-clear vocals, built to integrate seamlessly with the ULT line-up. Commenting on the lineup, Tadato Kimura, Global Sales and Marketing Officer, Sony Corporation said:“Today's consumers aren't seeking just technology upgrades – they're looking for experiences that are intuitive, curated and immersive and our latest line-up reflects this purpose”.

“At Sony, we remain committed to delivering innovative and unique products that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Our aim is to ensure that consumers in the region gain access to the latest technologies at the same time as the global launch and by offering a diverse and unique product portfolio, we strive not only to meet immediate customer expectations but also to enhance our customer lifetime value”.

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and responsible for the Electronics Products & Solutions (ET&S) business in the Sony Group. With the vision of“continuing to deliver Kando and Anshin to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges,” Sony will create products and services in areas such as home entertainment & sound, imaging, and mobile communications. For more information, visit:

*Both Japanese words, Kando means emotion and Anshin has various meanings such as peace of mind, reassurance, reliability, and trust.

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.