403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Liverpool Wins Premier League Title
(MENAFN) Liverpool secured the English Premier League title with four games remaining, defeating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield during Week 34 of the season.
Tottenham took the lead early in the 12th minute when Dominic Solanke scored.
However, Liverpool quickly equalized just four minutes later, with Luis Diaz finding the back of the net.
The Reds then surged into the lead when Alexis Mac Allister struck a powerful shot from outside the box in the 24th minute.
In the 34th minute, Dutch forward Cody Gakpo extended the advantage to 3-1, giving Liverpool a commanding lead at the break.
In the 63rd minute, Mohamed Salah increased the gap with a precise finish inside the penalty area. Just six minutes later, Tottenham's Destiny Udogie inadvertently scored an own goal, completing the 5-1 scoreline.
With this win, Liverpool reached 82 points, securing the league title. On the other hand, Tottenham, with 37 points, are in 16th place and face a difficult fight to evade relegation.
Tottenham took the lead early in the 12th minute when Dominic Solanke scored.
However, Liverpool quickly equalized just four minutes later, with Luis Diaz finding the back of the net.
The Reds then surged into the lead when Alexis Mac Allister struck a powerful shot from outside the box in the 24th minute.
In the 34th minute, Dutch forward Cody Gakpo extended the advantage to 3-1, giving Liverpool a commanding lead at the break.
In the 63rd minute, Mohamed Salah increased the gap with a precise finish inside the penalty area. Just six minutes later, Tottenham's Destiny Udogie inadvertently scored an own goal, completing the 5-1 scoreline.
With this win, Liverpool reached 82 points, securing the league title. On the other hand, Tottenham, with 37 points, are in 16th place and face a difficult fight to evade relegation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment