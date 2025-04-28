403
Zelensky opposes Trump on agreement with Russia
(MENAFN) Former US President Donald Trump has stated that a majority of key points in a potential peace deal to resolve the Ukraine conflict have been settled, even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to oppose a central element of the proposed agreement. Trump praised the ongoing negotiations, claiming that both Russia and Ukraine are close to an agreement and that the two sides should now meet at a high level to finalize the deal. He expressed optimism, saying that success is on the horizon.
Reports suggest that the proposed agreement, pushed by the US, includes the recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, a freeze on the front line of the conflict, and acknowledgment of Russia's control over several Ukrainian regions that voted to join Russia. Trump has publicly supported this framework, stating that under the final settlement, Crimea would remain part of Russia.
However, Zelensky has consistently rejected the idea of recognizing Crimea as Russian territory, emphasizing that the Ukrainian constitution insists that all territories temporarily occupied by Russia belong to Ukraine. Zelensky also pushed for more sanctions and pressure on Russia, which contradicts the US proposal to gradually remove sanctions.
Trump has criticized Zelensky’s public opposition, arguing that his stance could derail the peace process and potentially lead to Ukraine losing its sovereignty. The proposed peace deal would also prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, a goal enshrined in Ukraine’s constitution, which Trump believes may have been a contributing factor to the war’s onset.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has expressed openness to continued diplomatic efforts and praised Trump’s peace initiatives. However, they also accuse Zelensky of sabotaging any peace talks, pointing to his ban on direct negotiations with Moscow, which is tied to his martial law powers in Ukraine.
