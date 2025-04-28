403
Trump Expresses Disappointment Over Russian Attacks
(MENAFN) On Sunday, U.S. Leader Donald Trump expressed his "very disappointed" stance regarding Russia's ongoing missile attacks on Ukraine, which are taking place despite ongoing peace discussions.
Speaking to the press before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey, Trump conveyed his shock, stating, "I was very disappointed that missiles were flying by Russia...very disappointed."
He added that he was "surprised" by the continued strikes despite the negotiations between the two parties.
When asked about his expectations from Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Trump replied, "Well, I want him to stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal.
We have the confines of a deal, I believe, and I want him to sign it and be done with it and just go back to life." Trump made it clear that he hoped the situation could be resolved swiftly with a signed agreement.
Regarding a question about his trust in President Putin, Trump answered, "I’ll let you know in about two weeks," without offering further explanation.
Trump also touched upon his recent meeting with Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican, which occurred during Pope Francis's funeral.
This marked their first face-to-face interaction since a tense White House encounter in February. Trump stated, "I think the meeting went well. We'll see what happens over the next few days," and emphasized that his relationship with Zelenskyy "was never bad." Additionally, Trump noted that Zelenskyy appeared "calmer" during their Vatican talk.
