403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey Confirms Firm Stance on Syria's Sovereignty
(MENAFN) Turkey firmly rejects any efforts that threaten Syria's territorial integrity and underscores the necessity for international pressure on Israel to address the ongoing Gaza crisis.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a joint press briefing with Qatari Premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Doha on Sunday.
In addition to meeting with Sheikh Mohammed, Fidan also held discussions with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
During the press conference, Fidan reiterated Turkey's position against any initiatives that could undermine Syria's sovereignty.
He stressed that any attempts to allow weapons to be controlled outside of the central authority would not be tolerated.
Fidan further expressed Turkey's vision for a Syria governed by a Constitution and administration that guarantees equal opportunities for all its citizens.
He noted that steps in this direction have already been taken.
Talks with Qatar and other regional nations have focused on issues related to Syria's growth, economic development, and the lifting of sanctions.
"We are waiting for the implementation of the agreement signed between the YPG and the Syrian administration in recent months. Our sensitivity on this issue is clear," Fidan stated.
He also called on the PKK, a terrorist organization, to positively respond to the call, lay down its arms, and cease hindering the region's return to normalcy.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a joint press briefing with Qatari Premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Doha on Sunday.
In addition to meeting with Sheikh Mohammed, Fidan also held discussions with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
During the press conference, Fidan reiterated Turkey's position against any initiatives that could undermine Syria's sovereignty.
He stressed that any attempts to allow weapons to be controlled outside of the central authority would not be tolerated.
Fidan further expressed Turkey's vision for a Syria governed by a Constitution and administration that guarantees equal opportunities for all its citizens.
He noted that steps in this direction have already been taken.
Talks with Qatar and other regional nations have focused on issues related to Syria's growth, economic development, and the lifting of sanctions.
"We are waiting for the implementation of the agreement signed between the YPG and the Syrian administration in recent months. Our sensitivity on this issue is clear," Fidan stated.
He also called on the PKK, a terrorist organization, to positively respond to the call, lay down its arms, and cease hindering the region's return to normalcy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment