stc launches 3rd intake of the “inspireU” program
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait City, 28 April 2025: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, launched the 3rd intake of “inspireU”, an entrepreneurial state-of-the-art accelerator designed to support startups and SMEs in Kuwait. The incubator falls under stc’s ‘weyak’ initiative and aspires to stimulate economic growth in line with Kuwait’s 2035 vision, further strengthening the local entrepreneurial and startup ecosystem in Kuwait.
The inspireU program aims to encourage and support startups in following through on their creative and innovative projects, while seeking the support of experienced professionals. As part of last year intake, 5 startups from Kuwait were featured in the inspireU graduation ceremony from the 1st and 2nd intakes in Kuwait that was held by stc Group in Saudi Arabia. Some of the graduates from the program have now held a leading role in the market such as Motery, Central trade Company (‘CTC’), and SPARTS.
inspireU was initially launched by stc Group 10 years ago, and then adopted by stc Kuwait, which launched the first intake two years go. The initiative attracted a large number of startups who were eager to benefit from the dedicated support that will enable them to grow and scale their businesses to succeed in today’s competitive market.
All ambitious entrepreneurs who have innovative projects, startups, or ideas can apply for the “inspireU” program by filling out the application form on It is worth mentioning that registration will be open for a limited time with only a select number of seats. This program will provide substantial support for applicants wanting to share their products in a stimulating and structuring setting, whereas only completed applications will be evaluated according to the program’s criteria.
As a strategic program, inspireU aligns with stc’s approach to enabling digital transformation while positioning the Company at the center of digital innovation in the region.
inspireU provides entrepreneurs with workspaces in both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and assists in obtaining permits and licenses for winning projects in addition to providing practical guidance and targeted trainings. Participants with winning projects will also have access to several networking opportunities through participation or visiting international conferences such as (MWC - Silicon Valley - LEAP). In addition, inspireU provides financial support, with a value of KWD 8,000, to enable startups to realize their ideas and dreams.
