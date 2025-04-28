403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jiu-Jitsu National Team Scoops Six Medals on First Day of Grand Prix Paris Open 2025
(MENAFN- Action PR) Paris, April 27, 2025: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, made a strong start at the Grand Prix Paris Open 2025, winning six medals – four gold and two silver – on the opening day of the championship. The event, held in the French capital, with the participation of 400 male and female athletes from 30 countries, concludes Sunday.
Gold medals were secured by Shamma Al Kalbani (63kg), Omar Ali Alsuwaidi (56kg), Mayed Al Shehhi (62kg), and Mohammed Al Suwaidi (69kg). The silver medals were won by Theyab Alnuaimi (56kg) and Khaled Al Shehhi (62kg).
Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, attributed the team’s success to the Federation's extensive training regimen and well-structured plans.
“These results reflect the athletes’ hard work and commitment. The National Team’s strong performance marks an important step towards upcoming events, particularly the JJAU Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan, the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, and the World Games 2025 in China,” he said.
“I congratulate the athletes who have excelled and outperformed a group of prominent competitors thanks to their determination and discipline. There is still a chance to add more medals on the final day of the championship.”
Helder Medeiros, national team coach, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, highlighting that the results demonstrate the athletes’ ongoing progress. “Championships like the Grand Prix Paris Open provide essential experience, helping our athletes build their competitive edge ahead of major international competitions,” he said.
Gold medallist Mayed Al Shehhi (62kg) shared his excitement after his victory. “I’m proud to have won gold and to have raised the UAE flag on the podium. This achievement is the result of the tremendous support from our wise leadership and will motivate me to continue striving for excellence in international competitions,” he added.
Gold medals were secured by Shamma Al Kalbani (63kg), Omar Ali Alsuwaidi (56kg), Mayed Al Shehhi (62kg), and Mohammed Al Suwaidi (69kg). The silver medals were won by Theyab Alnuaimi (56kg) and Khaled Al Shehhi (62kg).
Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, attributed the team’s success to the Federation's extensive training regimen and well-structured plans.
“These results reflect the athletes’ hard work and commitment. The National Team’s strong performance marks an important step towards upcoming events, particularly the JJAU Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan, the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, and the World Games 2025 in China,” he said.
“I congratulate the athletes who have excelled and outperformed a group of prominent competitors thanks to their determination and discipline. There is still a chance to add more medals on the final day of the championship.”
Helder Medeiros, national team coach, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, highlighting that the results demonstrate the athletes’ ongoing progress. “Championships like the Grand Prix Paris Open provide essential experience, helping our athletes build their competitive edge ahead of major international competitions,” he said.
Gold medallist Mayed Al Shehhi (62kg) shared his excitement after his victory. “I’m proud to have won gold and to have raised the UAE flag on the podium. This achievement is the result of the tremendous support from our wise leadership and will motivate me to continue striving for excellence in international competitions,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment