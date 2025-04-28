403
Thunderstorm in Iran's Capital Leaves One Dead, Injures 24
(MENAFN) A fierce thunderstorm struck the Iranian capital on Sunday evening, leaving at least one person dead and 24 others injured, according to reports. The storm, marked by violent winds and rapidly shifting weather conditions, caused widespread disruption across Tehran.
Of the 24 injured, 16 were hospitalized for further treatment, while the remaining eight received on-site medical attention and were later discharged, Tehran’s emergency medical services said. Authorities warned that the number of casualties may still rise as emergency response efforts continue.
The Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported wind gusts reaching up to 108 kilometers per hour during the storm, which uprooted trees, damaged infrastructure, and led to temporary power outages in several districts of the city.
Emergency crews were deployed across affected areas to assist residents and clear debris, while local authorities urged the public to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.
Officials are assessing the full extent of the damage, and meteorological agencies are closely monitoring the situation for potential further weather developments.
