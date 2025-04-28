403
Qatar Urges Immediate Action for Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) Qatar has urgently appealed for immediate international measures to pressure Israel into permitting the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip.
Speaking at a joint media briefing with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasized the severity of the crisis.
“Qatar rejects the use of starvation and humanitarian aid as a weapon against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” he stated, underscoring the country's firm stance against using basic necessities as tools of war.
He also reiterated that, "We continue our efforts with our partners to end the war in Gaza," highlighting Qatar’s ongoing diplomatic engagement aimed at halting the conflict.
The Qatari foreign minister insisted that pressure must be intensified through collaborative efforts to force Israel to facilitate the delivery of essential aid.
“Efforts must be made with allies to compel Israel to allow the entry of humanitarian aid," he stressed.
He voiced serious alarm over the breakdown of a ceasefire agreement and the renewal of Israeli military actions, “which have caused further casualties, destruction, and worsened the suffering of more than two million Palestinians."
Since October 2023, over 52,200 Palestinians—primarily women and children—have lost their lives as a result of relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza.
In a significant legal move, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his previous Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
