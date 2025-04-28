Kids Travel Bags Market Growth, Trends & Demand By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global kids travel bags market encompasses luggage tailored specifically for children, including trolley bags, backpacks, duffel bags, and ride-on suitcases. These items merge functionality, lightweight construction, safety elements, and engaging themes or characters to attract young travellers and their parents. Growth is fuelled by rising family travel, increasing disposable income, and shifting consumer tastes toward customised and ergonomic travel accessories. Brands are advancing with durable fabrics, intelligent compartments, and interactive features to enrich travel for children.

The global kids travel bags market has expanded swiftly in recent years due to the growing trend of family leisure travel and academic tours. Today, parents prefer practical, visually appealing luggage for their kids, prompting a rise in the production of lively, themed, and character-based travel products. Furthermore, the growing popularity of family outdoor recreation and adventure tourism has boosted the demand for sturdy bags capable of enduring tough use and challenging climates. This reflects a broader market shift toward useful yet fun travel essentials for children.

Market Dynamics Smart features and technology integration drive market growth

Smart feature integration into kids' travel bags represents a key growth avenue shaped by tech-aware parents and digitally inclined children. Bags with GPS, LED lighting, app-based checklists, and USB ports improve convenience, safety, and engagement during trips. These features serve families looking for enhanced, streamlined travel experiences.

For instance, Huawei launched the“9um Smart Positioning Children's School Bag,” blending safety with functionality. It includes GPS tracking managed via the Huawei Smart Life app, allowing parents to monitor their child's whereabouts in real-time.

USB ports help kids stay entertained or online on lengthy trips. Some models offer voice assistants or gamified tools to support learning and organisation. As smart travel products become more affordable, demand for feature-rich kids' bags will likely rise.

Increased focus on durability and functionality

Durability and multi-use features have become central to kids' travel bag innovation. Parents now seek options that endure frequent use and physical strain while offering child-friendly organisation. Common features include water-resistant linings, durable stitching, and segmented compartments. Some bags even feature pre-labelled spaces for essentials like clothes, food, books, and toys to promote independence.

For example, in February 2025, No Reception Club introduced the Hideaway Duffel, ideal for families with small children. It offers a customisable organiser, an insulated snack pocket, and an odour-proof laundry area-meeting the practical demands of family travel.

Parents also favour easy-to-wipe materials and collapsible structures. These functional and sturdy designs promise lasting use and more enjoyable, hassle-free journeys for children and guardians.

Regional Analysis

North America is an important market for kids' travel bags due to increased disposable incomes, growing family vacations, and consumers' demand for stylish and practical travelling accessories. The growing families' interest in vacation trips, educational tours, and adventure trips increases the need for durable, useful, and aesthetically pleasing children's travel bags. In the United States, demand has especially grown in the last five years. Furthermore, health-conscious and technologically savvy parents drive travel bags with enhanced features such as USB charging ports and GPS trackers, reflecting a high reliance on technology for convenience and security while travelling.

Key Highlights



The global kids travel bags market size was valued at USD 0.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 0.90 billion in 2025 to USD 1.46 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By type, the market is bifurcated into Hard Luggage and soft Luggage. The soft luggage segment holds the largest market share.

By product, the market is bifurcated into Trolley, Backpack, and Others. The trolley segment holds the largest market share.

By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, and Others. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment holds the largest market share. Based on region, the global kids travel bags market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

Samsonite IP Holdings S.àr.l.TrunkiCarter's, Inc.SmiggleElodie DetailsMattelSANRIO CO., LTD.TOMYBabymel LondonIQ Toys Recent Developments

In December 2024, American Tourister introduced new Disney-themed hard-side luggage featuring beloved characters, combining sturdy construction with appealing designs.

Segmentation

By TypeHard LuggageSoft LuggageBy ProductTrolleyBackpackOthersBy Distribution ChannelHypermarkets/ SupermarketsSpecialty StoresOnlineOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa