US-Philippine Largest-Ever Drills Bristle With Missiles Aimed At China

MENAFN - Asia Times) MANILA – In the clearest signal yet of policy continuity from Biden to Trump in Asia, the US and Philippines have kicked off their largest-ever joint Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) military exercises, including drills simulating“full-scale battle scenarios” with China.

As many as 6,000 Filipino soldiers will join 12,000 US troops for the 40th edition of the exercises, scheduled to run from April 21 through May 9.

Significantly, the US will deploy to the Philippines a second Typhon mid-range missile system, a weapon it brought for last year's drills and left in place to Beijing's chagrin.

Both Japan and Australia, which, like the US, also have visiting forces agreements with Manila, are directly participating in the exercises, while more than half a dozen European countries, including Britain, France, Germany, Poland and the Netherlands, are attending as observers.

Aside from escalating tensions in the South China Sea, most recently over the Sandy Cay in the Spratly group of islands, the Philippine military has also indicated its potential involvement in any war scenario with China over neighboring Taiwan.

Earlier this month, Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner made it clear that his country wouldn't be a neutral bystander if China took kinetic action against the self-governing island.

Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province that must be“reunified” with the mainland. Chinese President Xi Jinping has told the People's Liberation Army to be ready for a conflict with the US over Taiwan by 2027.

Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, Global Times, quoted Chinese military affairs expert Zhang Junshe saying that the Philippines seeks to leverage external forces to advance its“illegal territorial expansion in the South China Sea.” Such maneuvers, the expert said, will not only fail to achieve their objectives but also incur significant consequences.

This year's Balikatan exercises involve drills both close to disputed areas in the South China Sea as well as near Taiwan. Participating nations will deploy some of their most advanced weapons systems to enhance interoperability and signal shared resolve against China's rising threats in the region.

The Philippine Navy (PN) will deploy its most potent anti-ship weapon, the South Korean-made LIG NEX 1 C-Star“sea-skimming” surface-to-surface cruise missile. It will reportedly be deployed during the“maritime strike” (MARSTRIKE) portion of the drills that will simulate the sinking of a decommissioned ship on May 5.

The Philippines will also be deploying its new batch of Indian-made Brahmos supersonic missiles.

Apart from the Typhon missile system, the Americans will also send the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) anti-ship missile launcher, marking its first-ever deployment to the Philippines.

The NMESIS missile system in the Philippines. Image: X Screengrab