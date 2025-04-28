403
SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific And Latin America Now Open For Entries
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE and SAO PAULO-The Asia-Pacific and Latin American region SABRE Awards are now open for entries. The early deadline for both competitions is May 23, with a late deadline (additional fee required) on June 20.
In addition, the South Asia SABRE Awards competition-conducted in association with the PR Consultancy Association of India-remains open for entries, with a late deadline of May 12.
The SABRE Awards recognize Superior Achievement in Reputation, Branding & Engagement and have a 25-year heritage, having launched in North America in 2000 and expanded over the past two decades to include competitions in EMEA, Africa, Asia-Pacific, South Asia, and Latin America. It is now the world's largest awards competition for public relations campaigns.
Campaigns for both Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions have gone on to win top honors in our Global SABRE Awards , which are selected from among the winners in all of our regional competitions.
“The past few years have seen a significant increase in the volume of work we see from both the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions,” says PRovoke Media editor Paul Holmes.“There is so much innovation coming out of these markets in terms of digital and social media, influencer marketing, and data and analytics in particular, and we are seeing new technologies such as AI playing an ever-larger role.”|
All of these SABRE Awards competitions will be open to campaigns conducted at least in part over the past 12 months and accept entries from agencies of all kinds-public relations, advertising, digital and social-as well as from corporate PR departments. There is information on what we look for in winning entries here .
A complete list of Asia-Pacific categories can be found here . Entries can be submitted here . We will be assembling our jury for the awards over the next three weeks, and individuals in leadership positions with either agencies of client-side organizations can apply by email [email protected] .
A complete list of Latin America categories can be found here . Entries can be submitted here . We will be assembling our jury for the awards over the next three weeks, and individuals in leadership positions with either agencies of client-side organizations can apply by email [email protected] .
