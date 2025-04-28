Asia-Pacific News In Brief (April 28, 2025)

MENAFN - PRovoke) Central Square Foundation Picks Agency To Lead Its Strategic Communications

- ON PURPOSE, a creative consultancy with a mission to use communication for social change, has been appointed as the agency on record for Central Square Foundation (CSF), a non-profit organisation working to ensure quality school education for all children.Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, ON PURPOSE will drive CSF's strategic communications to amplify its initiatives and impact. With this partnership, ON PURPOSE will play a pivotal role in advancing CSF's vision for systemic change in India's education landscape.Ellerton & Co. Pick Strategic Advisor for Japan Market

- Integrated communications agency Ellerton & Co. has appointed Dr. Adam Goulston as strategic advisor for the Japan market. With his company, MacroLingo, and a life based in Osaka, US-born Goulston brings over 25 years of expertise in marketing, content creation, localization, and digital strategy.Goulston's appointment aligns with Ellerton & Co.'s ongoing commitment to support brands and businesses aiming to expand globally, with Southeast Asia increasingly serving as a key outbound market for brands and businesses, and with Japan playing a continually central role.SW Strategies Launches New Podcast As Part Of Digital Expansion

- Singapore-based public relations and strategic communications firm SW Strategies has launched“HR Won't Like This”, a podcast that brings you unfiltered conversations about navigating through the madness and meaning of modern life and work.This new venture is a natural extension of SW Strategies's ongoing digital expansion, offering a fresh and engaging way to connect with a wide audience on topics that matter today, while building on the firm's value proposition. As a part of SW Strategies's mission to increase its digital footprint ,“HR Won't Like This” adds a new layer to the firm's online presence, and will give listeners a candid look at the intersection of work, life, and mental health.The podcast, will be hosted by two unlikely friends, a corporate-confused Gen Z and a chronically online public relations (PR) consultant and dives into everything from burnout and toxic productivity to relationships, identity, and navigating the chaos of adulthood.Vero, Polaris Launch AI Training Program For Corporate Communications

- Southeast Asia-based communications consultancy Vero and AI capacity-building firm Polaris are partnering to deliver AI education programs tailored for communications professionals across the region. This alliance aims to support corporate communications teams in building AI capabilities. The AI Comms Lab includes inspiration sessions, workshops, and multi-week learning tracks designed to empower participants to harness generative AI, elevate their work, and prepare for the coming age of intelligence.The training programs are modular and can be customized based on specific teams, skill levels, and focus areas. Longer learning programs are also available with active team support and guidance over two to four months. They may be delivered virtually, in-person, or in hybrid formats.