Too Early To Talk Of Peace Negotiating Table Involving Europe - French Pundit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) France is not yet a party to the peace talks on Ukraine, but a number of its ideas, including the one regarding the "Coalition of the Willing", are already being put in place.

French expert on geopolitics Nicolas Tenzer said this in an interview with Radio France , Ukrinform reports.

"We (France - ed.) are not negotiating. What has been done is an exchange of views, discussions, we organize meetings well. And negotiations imply that you have to give something in exchange. This is what Trump loves," he explained.

According to Tenzer, it would be premature to talk about some kind of "negotiating table" with the participation of Europeans, including France.

"We have not yet reached this point with Russia. But France's role is extremely important. First of all, because today a number of its ideas, in particular the 'Coalition of the Willing', are those that are being implemented," the political expert pointed out.

At the same time, he expressed regret that from the moment of Emmanuel Macron's initial statement about the possible deployment of troops in Ukraine under any circumstances, the idea evolved into the formation of deterrent forces "within the framework of a possible peace agreement, the contours of which are absolutely unclear".

According to the expert, Trump's latest comments where he doubts the veracity of Putin's intentions should not conceive false hope.

"The problem is that Trump has a certain cognitive instability. That is, he can sincerely think that Putin, after all, deceived him. And then, three days later, insist on the opposite. Simply because Vance, Witkoff, or someone else in his entourage will plant the opposite in his mind. These people have a deep ideological conspiracy with Russia for reasons related to loathing democracy, Europe, international law, everything we know and value here," Tenzer explained.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, after meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome, Emmanuel Macron said Ukraine was ready for an unconditional ceasefire, as well as for cooperation with the Americans and Europeans to implement the plan, and that France will continue such work within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing.