Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan School Commemorated Its 21St Foundation Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 27th April, 2025: Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan commemorated its 21st Foundation Day with a spectacular celebration held at the Science City Auditorium, Kolkata today. The event showcased the school's commitment to holistic education and featured a special performance by renowned motivational speaker, Mr. Sonu Sharma.
The grand celebration was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including: Sri. Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman of Century Ply; Sri. Sajjan Bansal, MD, Skipper Ltd; Sri. Ashok Todi, CMD, LUX Group; Sri. Sunil Agarwal, Founder and Director of New Town School; R S Goenka, Emami; N G Khaitan, Subhash Murarka, Ashok Gupta, Mahendra Agarwal, Ram Krishna Goyal and was also attended by key members of the Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan and Salt Lake Shiksha Sadan management, including: Lalit Beriwala, Chairman; Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary; Radhey Shyam Gupta, Treasurer; Madhusmita Bezbaruah, Principal; B.L. Jajodia, President; Devraj Rawalwasia, Treasurer; Gouri Shankar Khajanchi, Vice President; Jagdish Prasad Agarwal, Secretary; Rajendra Agarwal, Treasurer and many other eminent personalities.
The 21st Foundation Day celebration was a testament to Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan's dedication to providing a well-rounded education that encompasses academics, character development, and life skills. The school continues to strive towards its mission of nurturing future-ready global citizens.
On this occasion, Mr. Lalit Beriwala, Chairman of Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan said,“Our 21st Foundation Day is not just a reflection of our achievements, but a celebration of the learning, growth, and passion that define our school. Together with our dedicated teachers and bright students, we continue to dream big and achieve more. This foundation day is not just a celebration of our past achievements, but also a reaffirmation of our dedication to shaping a bright future for generations to come.”
About Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan:
Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan is a leading educational institution committed to providing holistic education to every child. The school focuses on academic excellence, co-curricular activities, sports education, and the development of essential life skills. Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan aims to inculcate humanitarian values such as wisdom, compassion, courage, humanity, integrity, and reliability, preparing students to become responsible and contributing members of society. The school emphasizes active, collaborative, and technology-based learning methodologies to foster future readiness and global citizenship.
