Scorching Heat And Dust Storms Grip UAE Cities

Temperatures soared close to 50°C across the United Arab Emirates today as fierce dusty winds swept through several areas, amplifying already sweltering conditions and causing widespread disruption. Authorities issued multiple weather alerts, urging residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses and reduced visibility caused by the dust-laden atmosphere.

The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed that desert regions and inland cities recorded some of the highest temperatures, with Al Dhafra region touching 49.2°C by mid-afternoon. Urban centres such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah experienced highs ranging between 45°C and 47°C, with humidity levels compounding the oppressive weather. The agency also noted that wind speeds varied between 15 to 25 kilometres per hour, occasionally surging to 45 kilometres per hour, stirring up dense dust clouds that blanketed highways and neighbourhoods.

In a parallel statement, emergency services intensified public advisories, warning of potential heat strokes and respiratory difficulties due to the airborne dust particles. Hospitals reported an uptick in patients exhibiting symptoms linked to dehydration and breathing complications, prompting health officials to reinforce messages about hydration and limited exposure during peak hours.

Traffic authorities reported several minor accidents and traffic snarls across the country, attributing them to diminished visibility caused by the dust storms. Motorists were urged to maintain safe distances and use fog lights even during daytime driving. Residents living in low-lying desert suburbs faced particularly challenging conditions, with winds strong enough to whip up sand dunes onto major roads, affecting mobility and safety.

While the UAE is no stranger to harsh summer conditions, the severity of today's heatwave stands out, underscoring the growing frequency of extreme weather patterns in the region. Meteorologists pointed to a combination of regional atmospheric pressure systems and seasonal climatic shifts driving the sudden spike in temperatures. These changes mirror a broader trend observed across the Gulf, where weather extremes have become more pronounced over the past few years.

Labour authorities called for strict enforcement of the mandatory midday break for outdoor workers, which bars any construction or manual labour under direct sunlight between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm. Inspectors were dispatched across industrial zones and construction sites to ensure compliance. Non-adherence carries substantial penalties under UAE labour regulations aimed at safeguarding workers' health during summer months.

Energy consumption surged as residents and businesses ramped up air conditioning use to combat the intense heat. Officials from the Federal Electricity and Water Authority advised the public to conserve energy wherever possible to prevent grid overloads. Measures included setting thermostats to a minimum of 24°C and limiting the use of heavy appliances during peak demand hours.

Educational institutions that remained operational through the summer period either shifted classes online or modified school timings to avoid exposing students to extreme outdoor temperatures. Parents were advised to ensure children stayed indoors, wore light cotton clothing, and remained hydrated at all times.

Air quality across major emirates deteriorated markedly as a result of the dust storms. Environmental agencies recorded significant rises in particulate matter concentrations, warning that prolonged exposure could aggravate pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma and bronchitis. Health experts advised wearing masks outdoors and using air purifiers indoors to mitigate the health risks associated with poor air quality.

Tourist activities also took a hit, with desert safaris, outdoor markets, and public beach outings largely suspended. Many tour operators either cancelled excursions or adjusted schedules to early morning and late evening slots to avoid the worst of the heat. Shopping malls, indoor parks, and entertainment complexes saw a sharp rise in footfall as residents and visitors sought respite in air-conditioned venues.

Agricultural communities in rural parts of the Emirates voiced concern over crop damage due to the combination of excessive heat and abrasive winds. Farmers noted that young plants, particularly those without adequate shade or irrigation, showed signs of wilting and dehydration. Agriculture departments mobilised support initiatives to help farmers protect their yields, including advisories on irrigation management and shade-net installations.

Looking ahead, forecasters predict that elevated temperatures and dusty conditions are likely to persist over the coming days, though a marginal drop may occur towards the end of the week. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to escalate measures if conditions worsen.

Healthcare providers across the Emirates remained on high alert. Medical professionals reiterated the importance of staying hydrated, avoiding caffeinated drinks, and recognising early signs of heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, headache, and muscle cramps. People with chronic illnesses, the elderly, and young children were especially advised to remain indoors and maintain cool environments.

The civil aviation sector reported no major flight disruptions despite the challenging weather. However, operational teams were instructed to remain vigilant, and minor adjustments were made to ground handling procedures at airports to ensure worker safety amid high temperatures and dusty winds. Pilots and crew members were also advised to factor in weather conditions during flight operations, especially during take-offs and landings.

Retailers noted a spike in sales of cooling appliances, water bottles, sunscreens, and protective wear such as hats and UV-resistant sunglasses. Pharmacies experienced heightened demand for electrolyte solutions and hydration tablets. Businesses adapted by launching promotional campaigns aimed at helping residents equip themselves against the heatwave.

