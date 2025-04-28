Technology Shares Climb As Tariff Concerns Ease

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Technology stocks surged on April 24, 2025, lifting broader U.S. markets as optimism grew over easing tariff tensions between the United States and China. Investors responded positively to reports suggesting that trade officials from both countries were nearing a compromise to de-escalate tariffs imposed over the past two years.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.5% to close at 16,012.34, marking its highest level in over five months. The S&P 500 advanced 1.8%, reaching 5,162.97, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1.5% to finish at 39,121.58. Major technology firms led the rally, with companies like Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms posting substantial gains.

Market sentiment was buoyed by reports indicating that Washington and Beijing are working towards an interim agreement that would roll back some of the tariffs that had strained global supply chains. While no formal announcement has been made, negotiators have reportedly made progress on critical areas including intellectual property rights, technology transfer practices, and agricultural exports. This tentative progress signalled to investors that the risk of a protracted trade conflict might be diminishing, which supported appetite for riskier assets, particularly technology shares.

Shares of Nvidia jumped nearly 6%, extending a run of strong performances that has seen the company's market capitalisation inch closer to the $2 trillion mark. Analysts highlighted that semiconductor manufacturers stand to benefit significantly from smoother trade relations, given the industry's heavy dependence on global supply chains. Similarly, Microsoft advanced 3.2%, bolstered by ongoing strength in its cloud computing division and an anticipated easing of regulatory pressures abroad.

The broader tech rally was also reflected in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which gained 4.1%, marking its best one-day performance since early February. Market analysts pointed out that chipmakers and hardware suppliers are among the most sensitive to geopolitical frictions and stand to reap immediate benefits from any de-escalation of trade barriers.

Investor enthusiasm extended beyond pure technology plays. Tesla saw a 4.4% jump in its share price following positive commentary about potential tariff rollbacks that could lower costs for imported components. Meanwhile, Amazon gained 2.7%, aided by expectations that lower import duties could boost margins in its sprawling logistics network.

Despite the strong rally, several market participants cautioned that optimism could be premature. Trade negotiations remain fluid, and without a signed agreement, there is still a risk that talks could falter. Previous rounds of negotiations between the world's two largest economies have seen progress unravel quickly amid disputes over enforcement mechanisms and compliance timelines.

Nevertheless, the day's upward momentum was seen as a significant morale boost for investors, particularly following a period of heightened volatility sparked by concerns about inflation and central bank tightening. Recent economic data from the United States suggested a cooling labour market and slowing inflation, which fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve might pause its rate-hiking cycle later this year. The combination of monetary policy stability and easing external tensions provided fertile ground for a rally led by technology stocks.

Meta Platforms rose 4.6%, adding to gains accumulated since the company outlined plans for further cost discipline and investment into artificial intelligence. Alphabet, parent company of Google, advanced 2.9% amid growing optimism around its next-generation AI offerings and their potential to drive advertising revenue growth. Amazon's performance, bolstered by expectations for improved logistics costs, reflected broader hopes that the consumer sector might also benefit from tariff reductions.

The current market rebound marks a notable shift from the caution that characterised trading during the early part of April, when investors had grappled with mixed corporate earnings and global economic uncertainty. The turn in sentiment highlights the pivotal role that trade policy developments can play in shaping market trajectories, particularly for sectors such as technology that are intricately linked to international commerce.

Banking and financial stocks also posted gains, albeit more modestly, as traders bet on a stabilising interest rate environment. JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs each rose around 1.2%, mirroring the broader market's upbeat tone. Oil prices held steady, with Brent crude hovering near $87 a barrel, offering no significant headwinds for equity markets.

Some analysts suggested that while the easing of tariff tensions provided an immediate catalyst, sustainability of the rally would depend on tangible progress in trade talks and upcoming earnings reports. Companies across the S&P 500 are set to release first-quarter earnings over the coming weeks, with investors keenly focused on revenue growth, profit margins, and forward guidance in a still-challenging economic backdrop.

Traders noted that while headline indices posted healthy gains, market breadth remained a point of focus. About 78% of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange advanced, indicating a robust level of participation in the rally. However, trading volumes were slightly below average, reflecting lingering caution among some institutional investors who prefer to wait for more concrete developments on the trade front.

Global markets mirrored the positive mood from Wall Street. European bourses closed higher, led by gains in Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40, both of which are heavily weighted toward industrial and technology sectors. Asian markets also posted modest gains earlier in the day, anticipating the progress in trade discussions and welcoming signs of stabilisation in global demand patterns.

