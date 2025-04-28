Iraqi Fintech Digital Zone Reports Revenue Growth Following Acquisition



Baghdad, Iraq, DATE - April 28, 2025 - (SeaPRwire ) - Digital Zone, Iraq's leading platform for digital goods and services, has reported a remarkable 50-fold increase in revenue following its acquisition by Qi Group, the country's largest financial technologies company. The acquisition, which took place in January 2025, has propelled Digital Zone to new heights, with the company now serving over 1 million monthly users across its platforms.

Founded in 2020 by Saif Al-Mufti, Digital Zone has rapidly evolved from a startup offering digital phone top-ups and gift cards to a comprehensive digital commerce ecosystem. The platform now encompasses many services, including mobile recharges, gaming credits, subscription services, and online gift cards.

In the wake of the acquisition, Digital Zone has expanded its offerings to include Ticket Zone, Iraq's first dedicated digital ticketing platform for events and entertainment, and Rahal, a travel services division that provides flight bookings and e-SIM solutions for international travelers.

Saif Al-Mufti, founder and CEO of Digital Zone, commented on the company's growth: "Our integration with Qi Group has unlocked remarkable opportunities. We can now leverage a customer base of over 11 million monthly users, significantly amplifying our impact on Iraq's digital economy".

The success of Digital Zone post-acquisition underscores the potential of Iraq's startup ecosystem and highlights the benefits of collaboration between established conglomerates and young companies. Luay Al-Obaidy, Qi's chief product officer (CPO,) emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition: "Digital Zone is a key growth engine for introducing users to the Qi ecosystem through its value-added services and unique offerings."

As part of its growth strategy, Digital Zone is exploring expansion into the GCC region, focusing on the Saudi Arabian market. This move aligns with the company's long-term goal of becoming a regional player in the digital commerce and fintech sectors.

