Mad City Windows & Baths Expands To Scranton, PA With Full Suite Of Home Remodeling Services

Summary: Mad City Windows & Baths, a division of Renuity, LLC, continues its growth in Pennsylvania by opening a new location in Scranton to deliver expert remodeling solutions backed by energy-efficient products and lifetime warranties.

SCRANTON, Pa., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad City Windows & Baths, a division of Renuity, LLC (Renuity), is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Scranton, PA on May 5th. With this expansion, Mad City Windows & Baths brings its award-winning home remodeling services to Northeastern Pennsylvania, helping homeowners upgrade their living spaces with high-quality, energy-efficient products and industry-leading craftsmanship.

The new Scranton location will offer a full range of home improvement services, including bathroom remodeling, kitchen cabinet refacing, energy-efficient replacement windows, and entry and patio door installations. Backed by a reputation for fast, professional service and one-day installations, Mad City Windows & Baths delivers customized solutions to enhance comfort, boost curb appeal, and improve energy performance in every home.

"We're thrilled to bring Mad City Windows & Baths' trusted home remodeling experience to the Scranton community," said Nathan Richmond, President of Mad City Windows & Baths. "From walk-in showers and cabinet refacing to energy-efficient windows and secure entry doors, our team is committed to delivering quality renovations that meet the unique needs of each homeowner-with results that last."

Mad City Windows & Baths' expansion into Scranton reflects the company's continued growth throughout Pennsylvania and its mission to make stress-free home remodeling accessible to more households across the region. The Scranton team is fully licensed and trained, offering free consultations, upfront pricing, and reliable workmanship backed by a lifetime warranty.

Services now available to Scranton-area homeowners include:



Bathroom Remodeling – Featuring modern walk-in showers, mold-resistant tub replacements, and tub-to-shower conversions.

Kitchen Cabinet Refacing – A cost-effective kitchen update with custom cabinet doors, drawers, and finishes.

Replacement Windows – Durable vinyl windows with UV protection and thermal insulation to reduce energy costs. Door Installations – Secure, stylish entry, patio, and storm doors that enhance curb appeal and home security.

With a customer-first approach and a proven track record of success, Mad City Windows & Baths continues to raise the standard in home improvement. Homeowners in Scranton can now schedule a free consultation to start their remodeling journey by calling (570) 904-2596.

About Mad City Windows & Baths

Mad City Windows & Baths is a division of Renuity, LLC offering exceptional home improvement products and services to homeowners in the Midwest and beyond. Since its founding in 1998, Mad City Windows & Baths has earned a reputation for outstanding service, receiving numerous awards for excellence in remodeling. From one-day bathroom renovations to energy-efficient window replacements, Mad City Windows & Baths delivers solutions that enhance the beauty, comfort, and value of every home.

About Renuity

Renuity is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing home improvement providers. The company goes to market under its national Renuity brand along with nine regional operating brands including Mad City Windows & Baths, Pacific Bath, FHIA Remodeling, Statewide Remodeling, MaxHome, Rite Window, and Closet America. Renuity has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners get quality remodeling services and reliable installation at a competitive price.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Renuity

Contact Person: Alexandra Previdi

City: Scranton

State: PA

Website:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mad City Windows & Baths

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED