Mad City Windows & Baths Expands To Scranton, PA With Full Suite Of Home Remodeling Services
Summary: Mad City Windows & Baths, a division of Renuity, LLC, continues its growth in Pennsylvania by opening a new location in Scranton to deliver expert remodeling solutions backed by energy-efficient products and lifetime warranties.
SCRANTON, Pa., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad City Windows & Baths, a division of Renuity, LLC (Renuity), is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Scranton, PA on May 5th. With this expansion, Mad City Windows & Baths brings its award-winning home remodeling services to Northeastern Pennsylvania, helping homeowners upgrade their living spaces with high-quality, energy-efficient products and industry-leading craftsmanship.
The new Scranton location will offer a full range of home improvement services, including bathroom remodeling, kitchen cabinet refacing, energy-efficient replacement windows, and entry and patio door installations. Backed by a reputation for fast, professional service and one-day installations, Mad City Windows & Baths delivers customized solutions to enhance comfort, boost curb appeal, and improve energy performance in every home.
"We're thrilled to bring Mad City Windows & Baths' trusted home remodeling experience to the Scranton community," said Nathan Richmond, President of Mad City Windows & Baths. "From walk-in showers and cabinet refacing to energy-efficient windows and secure entry doors, our team is committed to delivering quality renovations that meet the unique needs of each homeowner-with results that last."
Mad City Windows & Baths' expansion into Scranton reflects the company's continued growth throughout Pennsylvania and its mission to make stress-free home remodeling accessible to more households across the region. The Scranton team is fully licensed and trained, offering free consultations, upfront pricing, and reliable workmanship backed by a lifetime warranty.
Services now available to Scranton-area homeowners include:
-
Bathroom Remodeling – Featuring modern walk-in showers, mold-resistant tub replacements, and tub-to-shower conversions.
Kitchen Cabinet Refacing – A cost-effective kitchen update with custom cabinet doors, drawers, and finishes.
Replacement Windows – Durable vinyl windows with UV protection and thermal insulation to reduce energy costs.
Door Installations – Secure, stylish entry, patio, and storm doors that enhance curb appeal and home security.
With a customer-first approach and a proven track record of success, Mad City Windows & Baths continues to raise the standard in home improvement. Homeowners in Scranton can now schedule a free consultation to start their remodeling journey by calling (570) 904-2596.
About Mad City Windows & Baths
Mad City Windows & Baths is a division of Renuity, LLC offering exceptional home improvement products and services to homeowners in the Midwest and beyond. Since its founding in 1998, Mad City Windows & Baths has earned a reputation for outstanding service, receiving numerous awards for excellence in remodeling. From one-day bathroom renovations to energy-efficient window replacements, Mad City Windows & Baths delivers solutions that enhance the beauty, comfort, and value of every home.
About Renuity
Renuity is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing home improvement providers. The company goes to market under its national Renuity brand along with nine regional operating brands including Mad City Windows & Baths, Pacific Bath, FHIA Remodeling, Statewide Remodeling, MaxHome, Rite Window, and Closet America. Renuity has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners get quality remodeling services and reliable installation at a competitive price.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Renuity
Contact Person: Alexandra Previdi
City: Scranton
State: PA
Website:
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Mad City Windows & BathsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment