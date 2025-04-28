100 Days Into New Administration, Survey Reveals Key Opportunities For Elected Officials To Restore Voter Confidence In The Economy

Research from Jobs for the Future finds growing economic pessimism and sharp

divides across age, gender, and political affiliation - but also strong bipartisan support

for skills-forward education and workforce policies

BOSTON , April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 100-day milestone of the new presidential administration, American voters are growing increasingly pessimistic about the state of the economy and their own financial security, according to a new survey released today by Jobs for the Future (JFF), a national nonprofit driving transformation in the U.S. workforce and education systems. Conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, the survey found that more than half (54%) of all voters across party lines think the economy is on the wrong track.

"Voters throughout the country are telling us that the systems designed to help Americans achieve economic mobility and opportunity are not working for them," said Maria Flynn, President and CEO of JFF. "Across party lines, there's a real appetite for bold, skills-based approaches to helping people advance-and real opportunities for elected officials to meet that mandate."

The survey found broad-based concern about voters' economic futures, as well as dissatisfaction with the lack of action from elected officials and employers alike, particularly across specific demographic breakdowns:



54% of voters think the economy is on the wrong track. Just 24% of women feel that the economy is on the right track, compared to 46% of men.

51% of voters feel economically secure. This declines sharply for voters ages 45-64 also known as the "Sandwich Generation," only 39% of whom feel they are economically secure. 52% of men without a four-year degree feel the economy is on the wrong track, while a small majority of men with a bachelor's degree (55%) feel the economy is on the right track.

While a large majority of voters (80%) say it's important that elected officials take action on expanding access to affordable, career-connected learning and high-quality job opportunities, just over 40% of voters said they are satisfied with the attention elected officials are giving to these issues. A majority of all voters (75%) agreed that the federal government should have a role in helping Americans afford education and job training beyond high school, and 76% of voters agreed that the federal government should have a role in helping unemployed Americans learn new skills and find a new job.

The survey revealed strong bipartisan support for a federal policy agenda focused on:



Expanding access to registered apprenticeships: 82% Democrats, 79% Republicans and 80% of Independents

Expanding partnerships between schools and businesses that provide work-based learning experiences to students: 84% Democrats, 81% Republicans, and 78% of Independents Allow students to use their financial aid for college to enroll in lower cost, short-term programs that provide them the skills to do a specific job: 83% of Democrats, 79% of Republicans and 76% of Independents

In an earlier poll commissioned by JFF last fall, strong majorities of voters said that education, job training, and employment-related issues were critically important to them and they wanted action from the Administration on these topics in the first 100 days.

"At a time when voters are looking for real pathways to opportunity, Congress and the Trump Administration have a chance to deliver," said Karishma Merchant, Associate Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Jobs for the Future. "There are several active, bipartisan policy proposals circulating on Capitol Hill that respond to the growing demand for more affordable, career-connected pathways– they include the JOBS Act, LEAP Act, and American Apprenticeship Act. It's time to deliver results that improve economic mobility for all Americans."

JFF recently unveiled its "No Dead Ends" policy roadmap to make the country's fragmented and outdated education and workforce systems work better for millions of Americans facing barriers to good jobs. The roadmap advocates for more robust career navigational support, skills-based approaches to accessing education and employment opportunities, and more seamless and durable pathways to economic advancement. For a detailed look at the survey findings and to explore JFF's policy recommendations, visit .

