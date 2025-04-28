Ankit Gupta Welcomes Home New Set Of Luxury Wheels

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Popular television actor Ankit Gupta has just welcomed home his new Range Rover. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to all his fans, friends, and family for supporting him on his journey to success.

Ankit, who is known as Parth Kashyap in Sadda Haq, Garv Priyom Thakur in Begusarai, Fateh Singh Virk in Udaariyaan, Jahaan Mehta in Junooniyatt, and Ranvijay Rana in Maati Se Bandhi Dor, took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his new wheels.

The actor, dressed in white shirt paired with denims, shared a picture, where he is seen giving a kiss to his new car.

“Welcome home !!!!!! I wanna say thank you from the bottom of my heart, to all who helped me to reach here (all my fans, friends and family),” he wrote as the caption.

Talking about the actor, Ankit made his acting debut in 2012 as Dr. Abhishek Kumar in Balika Vadhu. That same year, he portrayed Nalender Yadav in the Hindi film Tutiya Dil. In 2014, he gained recognition for his role as Parth Kashyap in Sadda Haq.

The actor was seen playing recurring roles in various television shows, including Begusarai as Garv Thakur, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Jatin Roy, Mayavi Maling as Chegu and Kundali Bhagya as Pawan Malhotra.

Ankit has also appeared in several web series such as Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, Bekaboo 2, and Main Hero Boll Raha Hu.

From 2021 to 2022, Gupta portrayed the male lead, Fateh Singh Virk, in the popular drama Udaariyaan. In 2022, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 and was eliminated on day 84.

After Bigg Boss 16, he was seen as Jahaan Mehta, a musician, in the romantic musical drama Junooniyatt. Since May 2024, he has been starring as Rannvijay in the romantic drama Maati Se Bandhi Dor opposite Rutuja Bagwe.

During his stint in the controversial reality show, his chemistry with his“Udaariyaan” star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was loved by all. However, the two always maintained that they are just good friends.