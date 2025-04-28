North Korea Confirms Participation Of Its Troops In Russian War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea confirmed the participation of the DPRK army units in combat operations against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of Russia.

This was stated by the leading party body following Russia's announcement of the "liberation" of Kursk region, Ukrinform reports with reference to the North Korean state-run news agency KCNA .

"The units of our armed forces that participated in the operation to liberate Kursk region by order of the head of the DPRK... made an important contribution to the liberation of the territory of the Russian Federation from Ukrainian forces," KCNA quotes the statement as saying.

It is noted that the North Korean military was sent to the Russian-Ukrainian war in line with the bilateral defense treaty signed in June 2024.

“Based on the analysis and assessment of all circumstances, it was established that the situation meets the conditions for the application of Article 4 of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with Russia, therefore, Comrade Kim Jong-un made a decision to engage our armed forces in the war, of which he informed the Russian side,” the report states.

Pyongyang claims that the DPRK military participated in hostilities only within Russia, which“fully complies with the provisions of the UN Charter and other international treaties.”

“By order of the head of state, the DPRK armed forces units perceived the territory of Russia on which they operated as the one of their own country... The victorious completion of the operation to liberate Kursk region demonstrates the highest strategic level of friendship between the two nations – the DPRK and Russia, and allied relations between the peoples of the two countries,” the report says.

The number, composition of and losses suffered by the DPRK military contingent are not specified, while it is noted that a monument to commemorate the "combat exploits" of North Korean soldiers on Russian territory will soon be erected in Pyongyang.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 26, Chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin the alleged liberation of Russia's Kursk region from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and for the first time officially confirmed participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

Ukraine's military said the the reports of the Russian high command about the alleged cessation of hostilities in Kursk region did not correspond to reality.

Photo: KCNA