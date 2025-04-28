Somali PM Reshuffles Cabinet

MENAFN - Nam News Network) MOGADISHU, Apr 28 (NNN-SONNA) – Somali Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, carried out a cabinet reshuffle yesterday, replacing the ministers of defence, foreign affairs and second deputy prime minister.

Barre appointed Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, the current minister of foreign affairs, to the Ministry of Defence, while naming his second deputy prime minister, Abdisalan Abdi Ali Dhaay, as the new minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi, who had been serving as the Minister of Defence for just three weeks, was appointed as the second deputy prime minister. Prior to this role, Jibril was the minister of commerce and industry.

Fiqi, the new minister of defence, previously served as the minister of interior for two years, and the minister of foreign affairs for one year.– NNN-SONNA