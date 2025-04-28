Danish PM Calls For Unity Amid Complex Int'l Situation

MENAFN - Nam News Network) COPENHAGEN, Apr 28 (NNN-XINHUA) – Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, yesterday, called for unity within the Kingdom, to jointly address the increasingly complex international situation.

Speaking at a joint doorstep with Jens-Frederik Nielsen, prime minister of Greenland's self-government, Frederiksen said,“When strong forces seek to do us harm, the entire Kingdom must stand together.”

When asked by reporters whether she would be willing to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, Frederiksen said,“We are always willing to meet and negotiate with the American president.”

On his side, Nielsen noted that, recent remarks from the United States regarding Greenland had been“disrespectful.” He emphasised that, Greenland is willing to cooperate with“all countries that treat us well, respect us, and wish to build partnerships based on mutual respect.”

Frederiksen expressed her agreement with Nielsen's remarks, stating,“I totally agree with that.”

Greenland, once a Danish colony, became an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953. It was granted home rule in 1979, expanding its autonomy, though Denmark retains control over foreign affairs and defence.– NNN-XINHUA