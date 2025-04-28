Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Nationals Who Fail To Leave India Face 3-Year Jail Term, ₹3 Lakh Fine

MENAFN - Live Mint)Pakistani nationals who failed to leave India within the Union government's deadline may be arrested, prosecuted and may face a jail term of up to three years or a fine of a maximum ₹3 lakh or both.

The deadline for exiting India for those holding South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) visas was April 26. For those carrying medical visas, the deadline is April 29.

| How Pahalgam terror attack grounded Kashmir's rising tourism tide

The 12 categories of visas whose holders had to leave India by Sunday were - visa on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist, pilgrim and group pilgrim.

As many as 272 Pakistani nationals left India on Friday and Saturday through the Attari-Wagah border point and a few hundred more exited on Sunday April 27, 2025 when the deadline for the 12 categories of short-term visa holders of the neighbouring nation ends, an official said.

The 12 categories of visas whose holders had to leave India by April 27 are visa on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist, pilgrim and group pilgrim.

India-Pakistan Tension

The already-strained relations between India and Pakistan nosedived after the Pahalgam terror attack, with New Delhi initiating several diplomatic measures, including the cancellation of visas, and Islamabad hitting back with countermeasures , as the militaries of both countries remain on high alert.

Tensions between the two neighbours escalated in last few days, with widespread reports suggesting a possibility of punitive strikes by India in response to 22 April Pahalgam terror attack .

India's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan given cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on April 23.

| Pahalgam should be handled with a firm, wise hand

Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack. The Resistance Front (TRF ), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba had claimed the responsibility for the Pahalgam attack in the beginning. The front later said it had nothing to do with the attack.

Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025

The 'Leave India' notice to the Pakistani nationals was issued by the Central government after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in the hill resort in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

According to the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025 , which came into effect on April 4, overstaying, violating visa conditions, or trespassing in restricted areas could lead to three years in jail and a fine of up to ₹3 lakh.

“Whoever,-(a) being a foreigner, remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued to him or stays in India without a valid passport or other valid travel document in contravention of provisions of Section 3 or does any act in violation of the conditions of the valid visa issued to him for his entry and stay in India or any part thereunder," news agency PTI quoted from the new law.

"(b) contravenes any other provisions of this Act, other than sections 17 and 19, or of any rule or order made thereunder or any direction or instruction given in pursuance of this Act or such order or direction or instruction for which, no specific punishment is provided under this Act, shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine which may extend to three lakh rupees or with both,” the Act says.

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up the chief ministers of all states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country.

| 'Nyay milke rahega': PM to families of Pahalgam attack victims in Mann ki Baat

After Shah's telephonic conversations with the chief ministers, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with the chief secretaries and asked them to ensure that all Pakistani nationals whose visas were revoked must leave India by the fixed deadline.

Whoever remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine which may extend to three lakh rupees or with both.

(With PTI inputs)