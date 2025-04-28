Vancouver Lapu Lapu Festival Tragedy: Eyewitness Recounts Horror, 'Bodies Everywhere, Lady With Eyes Staring'10 Updates

MENAFN - Live Mint) Vancouver saw a disturbing incident where a car rammed over crowd at Lapu Lapu festival around 8 pm (local time), claiming eleven lives. According to police, incident took place as Filipino community members gathered in huge to celebrate it. They have taken the driver into custody.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” the Vancouver police said on X.

Canada Lapu Lapu festival: Top 10 updatesLocal media cited eyewitnesses saying that a black SUV sped through the festival, striking several people as it moved through the crowd. They described the driver as a young Asian man who appeared to have mental health challenges.Videos surface on social media show bodies lying on the street post the car attack, as emergency crews rushed to rescue those alive.

3. Canada PM Mark Carney extended his condolences to those killed. He assured the federal government's full support after speaking to Mayor Sim.

He said,“I spoke with Mayor Sim this afternoon following the attack at last night's Lapu Lapu festival. I offered my condolences and the federal government's full support. We will be there for the people of Vancouver and the Filipino-Canadian community as you heal from this tragedy.”

4. Attendees shared their shocking experience.“We're all OK physically, but honestly, I'm still very shaken up. I'm in shock and have been experiencing panic attacks after witnessing everything that happened,” Jen Idaba-Castaneto, one of those who took part in the festival, told Glacier Media.

5. The Vancouver police ruled out an act of terrorism.“At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism,” it posted.

6. According to the police, the suspect, identified as Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, of Vancouver, was charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, with more charges anticipated.

7. Eyewitness Dale Selipe shared with the Vancouver Sun that she observed injured children on the street after the vehicle crashed into the crowd. She said,“There was a lady with her eyes staring up, one of her legs was already broken. One person was holding her hand trying to comfort her.” Festival security guard Jen Idaba-Castaneto informed a local news site that she saw bodies everywhere. "You don't know who to help, here or there," she stated.

8. The police arrested Lo and he appeared in the court following it. Authorities termed Lo as having had a "significant history" of interactions with authorities, including mental health.

9. Police stated two dozen people were injured, some critically, and admonished that the death toll could increase in coming days and weeks, Bloomber reported.

10. Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has set-up a 24-hour assistance centre at the Douglas Park Community Centre, 801 West 22nd Avenue. It said,“Anyone who cannot attend in person can call 604-717-3321 to speak with a victim-liaison officer. Witnesses who have not yet come forward are asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 and speak with investigators.”

The festival honours the Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century, Lapu Lapu, and this year, it coincides with the weekend before Canada's election. The event included a parade, a film screening, dancing, and a concert, with two members of the Black Eyed Peas listed among the performers, according to the organisers.

Lapu Lapu Day is observed in the Philippines to commemorate the indigenous chief who led his forces to defeat Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in battle in 1521.