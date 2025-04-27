Homecoming, First Documentary Of Ecological Survey Of Tiexian Jiao And Niu'e Jiao Released
Meanwhile, Chinese scientists discovered large colonies of the greater crested tern-a priority species for national protection-nesting on cays at Tiexian Jiao and Niu'e Jiao. These cays are formed naturally and are unrelated to coral dumping.
The bilingual documentary Homecoming features interviews with scientists involved in the survey, with Southeast Asian marine ecology experts and international strategists. Through authentic footage and rigorous data comparisons, it delivers a clear message to the global community: environmental degradation is an urgent challenge for all nations, and ocean governance and cooperation is the shared responsibility of all countries.
Homecoming employs high-definition footage, hand-drawn illustrations, and 3D animation to reveal how the biological rhythms of greater crested terns-their breeding and migration-have always been intertwined with the environment. Through the annual story of "migratory birds" in the South China Sea, this newly released documentary appeals to regional nations adopting a more responsible approach in preserving the fragile coral reef ecosystem of the South China Sea-a homeland for both the seabirds and humanity.
SOURCE CMG Voice of the South China Sea
