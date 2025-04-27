Global Campus Gen-Z Leaders Exchange Launched
The program consists of two major components, Z-Leaders Online Forum and Z-Leaders Tour, bringing together more than 50 renowned university media reporters and young representatives from around the world. Participants will discuss topics relevant to Generation Z and visit key Chinese cities to experience China's development firsthand. This event aims to build a global youth communication platform that is cross-language, multi-temporal and multi-dimensional.
The Z-Leaders Online Forum, which has begun on April 9th, features live-streamed discussions on pressing global topics including climate change, emerging industries, digital cultural dissemination, and AI applications. Each session includes expert presentations followed by open dialogue among international student participants.
Interested participants can register through official channels of Global Times Online(huanqiu) or through QR codes available on promotional materials.
The upcoming Z-Leaders Tour will take participants to various Chinese cities where they'll visit enterprises, universities, research institutions, and cultural landmarks to gain firsthand experience of China's development.
The event has also announced plans to establish a permanent Global Youth Alliance connecting students from renowned universities worldwide, along with a Global Youth Cloud Initiative designed to address collective challenges. It represents one of the most comprehensive efforts to date to engage Generation Z leaders in international dialogue and collaborative problem-solving across cultural boundaries.
Company: huanqiu.com
Contact Person: Liu Leqi
Email: ...
Website:
Telephone: 0086-010-65361101
City: Beijing, China
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment