Global Campus Gen-Z Leaders Exchange Launched

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Campus Gen-Z Leaders Exchange program has been officially launched recently, jointly organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association, Global Times Online(huanqiu), Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Tongji University, University of Macau, and Beijing Foreign Studies University.







The program consists of two major components, Z-Leaders Online Forum and Z-Leaders Tour, bringing together more than 50 renowned university media reporters and young representatives from around the world. Participants will discuss topics relevant to Generation Z and visit key Chinese cities to experience China's development firsthand. This event aims to build a global youth communication platform that is cross-language, multi-temporal and multi-dimensional.

The Z-Leaders Online Forum, which has begun on April 9th, features live-streamed discussions on pressing global topics including climate change, emerging industries, digital cultural dissemination, and AI applications. Each session includes expert presentations followed by open dialogue among international student participants.







Interested participants can register through official channels of Global Times Online(huanqiu) or through QR codes available on promotional materials.

The upcoming Z-Leaders Tour will take participants to various Chinese cities where they'll visit enterprises, universities, research institutions, and cultural landmarks to gain firsthand experience of China's development.

The event has also announced plans to establish a permanent Global Youth Alliance connecting students from renowned universities worldwide, along with a Global Youth Cloud Initiative designed to address collective challenges. It represents one of the most comprehensive efforts to date to engage Generation Z leaders in international dialogue and collaborative problem-solving across cultural boundaries.

Company: huanqiu.com

Contact Person: Liu Leqi

Email: ...

Website:

Telephone: 0086-010-65361101

City: Beijing, China

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

