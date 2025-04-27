JCI, Libyan Chambers Union Sign Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Presidents of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir and the Libyan Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Mohamed Raeid on Saturday in Tripoli signed an agreement to enhance cooperation.

The agreement also seeks to develop fields of work between businessmen and economic institutions in the two countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jaghbir said that the agreement establishes a "strong" start in economic and trade relations between Jordan and Libya, and contributes to facilitating trade and the exchange of industrial expertise.

He stressed that Libya has "promising" markets, in which Jordanian products can compete“strongly,” due to their quality and diversity.

A joint business council will be established to enhance cooperation, increase the volume of trade exchange, encourage investments and establish joint projects in the two countries, Petra added.

The agreement also includes exchanging information, legislation, magazines and guides concerned with industry and trade affairs, and entails organising seminars, panel discussions and conferences, exchanging trade delegations, providing possible assistance and facilities to businessmen in both countries.

They also agreed on organising meetings to study means to implement this agreement and proposing measures in order to develop economic relations and ensure their continuity and expansion.