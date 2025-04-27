Managing Jordan's Draught: Strategies For A Sustainable Future

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Jordan, one of the most water-scarce countries globally, faces a critical challenge in ensuring water security for its growing population and various needs. With per capita renewable water resources falling much below 90 cubic meters annually, significantly under the 500 cubic meters threshold for severe water scarcity, the nation must adopt urgent comprehensive strategies to manage its water crisis.

Several factors contribute to Jordan's water scarcity, such as its arid country, as Jordan receives limited rainfall, most of it evaporates. Also, the influx of refugees, foreign labour, tourism, agriculture and natural population growth have increased demand for water. Furthermore, rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall patterns exacerbate water shortages. Groundwater, accounting for 54 per cent of Jordan's water supply, is being depleted faster than it can be replenished, leading to declining water tables and water quality issues.

To address these challenges, Jordan has implemented several strategies, the latest of which the National Water Strategy 2023–2040. This comprehensive plan aims to achieve water security through coordinating the development and management of water, land, irrigation, and related resources, investing in projects like the National Water Carrier Project to transport desalinated water from the Red Sea to various regions, enhancing wastewater treatment facilities to recycle water for agricultural and industrial use and upgrading infrastructure to minimize leaks and unauthorized usage.

Given the limitations of conventional water sources, Jordan is exploring deep water aquifers and desalination: Treating seawater to meet domestic and industrial needs, collecting and storing rainwater for various uses and utilising treated wastewater, especially in agriculture, to reduce reliance on freshwater sources.

However, agriculture consumes a significant portion of Jordan's water, but not much is done to control exporting water through exporting products like tomatos and cucumber, containing 95 per cent of its weight in water.

To enhance water efficiency, urgent measures must be taken. These include regulating the types of agricultural products grown and improving irrigation methods. Promoting hydroponic farming-growing plants without soil using nutrient-rich water solutions-can significantly reduce water consumption while enabling cultivation in limited spaces. Additionally, expanding and financially supporting drip irrigation systems, which deliver water directly to plant roots and minimize evaporation, is crucial.

Above all, educating citizens about water conservation is essential, raising public awareness about the importance of saving water and practical ways to do so. However, education alone is not enough. Given the severity of this year's drought, strict enforcement measures must accompany awareness efforts. Fines should be imposed on those who use hoses to wash cars or pavements, or who fail to repair overflowing water tanks, among other violations. Without such action, water distribution during the summer will become even more restricted.

Jordan's water crisis demands collective action and stronger international partnerships. Collaboration with organizations like the World Bank and the support of foreign aid have been valuable, and we are grateful for their contributions. However, these efforts alone are not sufficient to meet the scale of the challenge. Jordan must also actively engage in agreements with neighboring countries to manage shared water resources more effectively. So, what are the priorities in draught management?

The water conservation strategy must come first and be enforced by law, just as seat belt use is mandated for public safety. The dangers of water scarcity are equally serious, since less water leads to more health risks. Moreover, relying on purchased water tankers is not a sustainable solution; it is costly, the quality is not guaranteed, and it can burden poor families, forcing them to sacrifice access to nutritious food.

This procedure is followed by, or ought to be in parallel with, reducing leaks from main pipes, which is in average around a third of our drinking water. Also, address water theft, open waterways and expand on dams storage capacity. Covering dams with plastic balls or floating PV cells can reduce evaporation from dams too.

Jordan's water scarcity is a multifaceted issue demanding a holistic approach. Through strategic planning, technological innovation, public engagement, strict draught emergency laws and international collaboration, Jordan aims to secure a sustainable water future for its citizens. Continued efforts and adaptive strategies will be essential in navigating the challenges posed by this pressing draught crisis. No need to wait for establishing committees, start now, not much time is left for summer!