Department Issues 20 Patents, Registers 999 Trademarks In Q1 Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Industrial Property Protection Department announced on Sunday that it issued 20 patents in the first quarter of 2025, one of which was filed by a domestic inventor.

Data reviewed by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, revealed that by the end of March, 999 trademarks were registered, while 1,608 trademarks were renewed during the same period.

The department's activities in this period also included the renewal of 138 patents, the issuance of five industrial property licensing agreements, and the processing of 310 name and address modifications for registered properties. Additionally, 499 ownership transfers were recorded.

In 2024, the department also registered 5,687 trademarks and renewed 6,245, while 111 patents were granted, including eight from local inventors.

According to the law, a patent is defined as a creative idea developed by an inventor in any technological field, whether related to a product, manufacturing process, or both, aimed at solving a specific challenge.

The patent registration process involves a thorough examination, beginning with applicant guidance and culminating in the issuance of the certificate. This includes detailed technical and formal reviews to ensure compliance with statutory requirements, along with public notification mechanisms such as Official Gazette publications and registry access for interested third parties.

Trademarks, by definition, are distinctive visible indicators used to differentiate a commercial entity's goods, products, or services in the marketplace.