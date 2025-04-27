JAF Foils Infiltration At Northern Border, Four Arrested

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - An official military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) announced that the Northern Military Zone on Saturday thwarted an infiltration attempt by four individuals.

The source clarified that the rules of engagement were swiftly applied, leading to the arrest of the individuals, who were then transferred to the relevant authorities.

The JAF reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to deploying all available resources and capabilities to prevent infiltration and smuggling attempts, ensuring the continued security and stability of the Kingdom, the source concluded.

Also on Sunday, the Eastern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics into Jordan using a drone along its frontier.

According to another JAF statement, the Border Guard forces, in cooperation with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), detected and tracked a drone attempting to cross the border illegally.

The drone was intercepted and brought down, and its narcotics cargo was seized and handed over to the relevant authorities.

The source emphasised that the JAF remains committed to utilising all available resources and capabilities to prevent any infiltration or smuggling attempts, reinforcing the military's continued efforts to ensure the security and stability of the Kingdom.