Government Communication Minister, Lower House Speaker Congratulate Newly Elected JPA Council

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani on Sunday congratulated Jordan Press Association (JPA) President Tariq Momani and the newly elected members of the JPA council on behalf of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and the Cabinet.

During a visit to the Association's headquarters, Momani highlighted the government's deep appreciation for the JPA's vital role in strengthening the foundations of a free and responsible media.

He stressed the importance of the continued partnership between the Syndicate and media institutions in supporting Jordan's reform process, promoting transparency, and fostering a culture of openness, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Momani also reiterated the government's respect for journalists as a cornerstone of the state, underlining the commitment to empowering national media institutions to perform their duties with freedom, responsibility, and integrity.

He also marked the 57th anniversary of the founding of Jordan Television, praising it as a pioneering institution that has long represented the voice of the people and delivered objective, accurate information.

Also on Sunday, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi congratulated JPA President Tariq Momani and the newly elected council members, who earned the General Assembly's trust.

Safadi stressed the vital role of the media in defending the nation and conveying the message of the Jordanian state across all platforms, reiterating reiterating the House of Representatives' commitment to building a cooperative relationship with the media to better serve citizens and enhance transparency.

Safadi also expressed deep appreciation for the journalistic community, emphasising the House's ongoing efforts to support media professionals, particularly in covering parliamentary activities.