Foreign Minister, Kurdistan President Discuss Cooperation
During the visit, President Barzani also held a meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
The discussions during the meeting centered on strengthening the brotherly ties between Jordan and Iraq, bolstering cooperation between the Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region across various sectors, and reviewing key regional developments.
