Foreign Minister, Kurdistan President Discuss Cooperation

2025-04-27 10:27:04
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday received President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, who arrived in the Kingdom for an official visit.

During the visit, President Barzani also held a meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The discussions during the meeting centered on strengthening the brotherly ties between Jordan and Iraq, bolstering cooperation between the Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region across various sectors, and reviewing key regional developments.

