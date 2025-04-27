Gaza Ceasefire Talks Continue In Cairo, As Egypt Welcomes New PA Leadership Role

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Intensive ceasefire negotiations involving a senior Hamas delegation are taking place in Cairo amid ongoing Israeli bombardment in Gaza, while Egypt has also welcomed a key appointment within the Palestinian leadership structure.

The talks in Cairo were described as serious and potentially representing a crucial crossroads. They occur as ongoing Israeli air and artillery strikes continue to hit parts of the Gaza Strip, including homes and shelter centres in Gaza City, northern Gaza, and camps in the central and southern areas, resulting in further casualties and injuries. Residents in Gaza are closely monitoring news from the Egyptian capital.

A spokesperson for Gaza's Civil Defence stated that Israel is targeting civilians.

Amid the conflict, Hamas stated it has shown significant flexibility regarding the proposals under discussion in Cairo, indicating the core focus is on achieving a comprehensive ceasefire, not just a partial one. However, the potential for mediators to achieve a breakthrough remains uncertain.

Hamas affirmed that reaching an agreement remains conditional on Israel's acceptance of its known terms: a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Separately, Egypt welcomed the appointment of Hussein Al-Sheikh as Vice Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Executive Committee and Vice President of the State of Palestine, announced on Saturday, 26 April 2025.

In a statement, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Egyptian Expatriates said it supports the move, viewing it as part of Palestinian Authority (PA) reform efforts announced at an extraordinary Arab summit in Cairo on 4 March. The ministry stated the step aims to strengthen the internal Palestinian front and help restore Palestinian rights during a critical phase.

The statement added that Egypt will continue its intensive efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and ensure humanitarian aid access, aiming to facilitate recovery and reconstruction and end the suffering of the Palestinian people. Egypt also emphasised its continued full support for the PA and the Palestinian people's pursuit of ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Dr Badr Abdelatty, congratulated Mr Hussein Al-Sheikh in a telephone call, expressing wishes for success in his and the PA's efforts to restore Palestinian rights.