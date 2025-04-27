Non-Banking Finance For Msmes Reaches EGP 83.319Bn In February 2025: FRA

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) announced that the volume of non-banking finance extended by institutions and companies under its supervision to medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) reached EGP 83.319bn in February 2025, compared to EGP 61.141bn in February 2024.

In a statement, the FRA noted that these funds were directed to approximately 3.727 million clients in February 2025, down slightly from 3.813 million clients during the same period in 2024.

The FRA detailed that funding for micro-enterprises alone totaled EGP 65.429bn in February 2025, up from EGP 53.582bn a year earlier. Funding for small and medium-sized enterprises rose significantly to EGP 17.889bn, compared to EGP 7.558bn.

In parallel, the Authority revealed that consumer finance companies provided financing of approximately EGP 11.946bn during January and February 2025, compared to EGP 8.715bn during the same period in 2024 - reflecting a growth rate of 37.1%.

The number of clients benefiting from consumer financing surged to 1.515 million during the first two months of 2025, compared to 525,400 clients in the corresponding period of 2024, marking a 188.4% increase.

Sector-wise, the automotive sector accounted for 21.72% of total consumer financing, followed by electrical appliances and electronics at 17.11%, household appliances at 15.88%, and consumer goods financed through cards at 12.07%. Purchases of clothing, footwear, bags, watches, jewelry, and eyewear made up 3.59%.

Separately, the FRA indicated that the value of contracts concluded by leasing companies reached EGP 21.409bn during January and February 2025, up from EGP 14.430bn in the same period of 2024, reflecting a 48.4% increase. The total number of contracts rose to 388 compared to 353 contracts.

The real estate and land sector dominated leasing activity, accounting for 68.05% of total leasing finance, followed by transport vehicles (8.77%), machinery and equipment (7.62%), passenger cars (4.32%), and heavy equipment (2.96%).