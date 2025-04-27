King Receives President Of Iraq's Kurdistan Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 27 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received President of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday at Al Husseiniya Palace.The meeting attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, the escort of honour touched on the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Iraq, as well as ways to enhance cooperation with the Kurdistan Region across various sectors.His Majesty urged stepping up international and regional efforts to achieve comprehensive calm, in order to enhance security and stability.The meeting also covered the latest regional developments, particularly in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon.For his part, President Barzani expressed appreciation of Jordan's support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Iraq's Ambassador to Jordan Omer Berzinji, and President Barzani's accompanying delegation attended the meeting.