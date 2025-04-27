Cabinet Approves Key Legislative Reforms

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 27 (Petra) -- During a Sunday session, the Council of Ministers approved significant amendments to several laws, including the Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Law of 2025.The proposed amendments aim to reorganise the Council of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places. This restructuring is expected to enhance the management of endowment assets both movable and immovable as well as real estate, in line with Islamic Sharia principles and donor conditions.Notably, the law introduces the option of sukuk instead of traditional bonds.The amendments seek to regulate the assets and funds of the Hajj Fund and incorporate the Holy Qur'an Printing Programme into the endowment initiatives. This expansion aims to increase the printing and distribution of Qur'ans throughout the Kingdom.One significant change included in the amendments is the transfer of Fatwa Affairs from the Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places to the jurisdiction of the General Iftaa Department, as stipulated by the General Iftaa Law.The Council of Ministers also approved the rationale behind the Education and Human Resources Development Draft Law of 2025, which is set to be submitted to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for approval.This draft law is a response to the need for modernising the public sector and reforming the Kingdom's education system. Key proposals include establishing a new Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development to replace the current Ministries of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research.This initiative is part of a broader strategy to unify educational authorities, enhance human resource competitiveness and align educational outcomes with labour market demands, thereby improving the education system at all levels.The Council had endorsed a roadmap for modernising the public sector, setting the stage for these legal reforms.The Council approved the rationale for an amended bylaw concerning the Food Security Council for 2025, which will be renamed the Supreme Food Security Council.This council, chaired by the Prime Minister, is pivotal in addressing national food security challenges and implementing royal directives aimed at establishing robust food security frameworks.The Food Security Council was originally established to enhance food security through systematic planning and accurate data provision, ultimately aiming to strengthen national food security efforts.In another significant development, the Council approved an amended bylaw for the 2025 Work Permit Fees Regulation for Non-Jordanians.These changes aim to reduce employer costs and stimulate investment by offering lower fees for work permits to non-Jordanian workers with specialised skills unavailable domestically.Specifically, the fee for permits for these skills will decrease from JOD2,250 to JOD1,500, facilitating access for investors and satisfying the needs of specialised industries such as automation, artificial intelligence and IT.The amended regulation will simplify the process for expatriate workers wishing to leave temporarily without requiring prior approval from the Ministry of Labour and will establish a new category with special permits for workers servicing residential buildings, addressing the issue of unlicensed labour in this sector.On the international cooperation front, the Cabinet approved two memoranda of understanding: one between the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Romania's National Authority for the Management and Regulation of Telecommunications and another between the Authority and the European Network Coordination Centre.These agreements aim to foster technical cooperation in electronic communications and digital security.The Council approved a memorandum of understanding between the Civil Service and Public Administration Authority and the General Personnel Council of the State of Palestine.The collaboration, set to be formalised at the upcoming Middle East and North Africa Network for Public Administration Research conference in Amman, will encompass human resources development, research, digital transformation projects and the use of artificial intelligence in public administration.The legislative reforms and international collaborations underscore the government's commitment to advancing public sector efficiency, enhancing education and strengthening economic growth through strategic investments in human resources and technology.