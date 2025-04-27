Jordan, Malaysia Discuss Cooperation In Higher Education

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 27 (Petra) Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Azmi Mahafzah, on Sunday discussed with a Malaysian delegation, headed by Wan Rosdy bin Wan Ismail, Chief Minister of Pahang State, ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in higher education and scientific research.Mahafzah highlighted the strong ties between Jordan and Malaysia and reiterated Jordan's keenness to expand academic collaboration, particularly in student and faculty exchanges, and to offer additional facilities for Malaysian students in Jordanian universities, especially in medical and engineering fields.During the meeting at the ministry, Mahafzah noted that Jordan grants Malaysian students studying Arabic language and Islamic Sharia programs the same tuition rates as Jordanian students, according to decisions by the boards of trustees of public universities.For his part, Wan Rosdy praised the high competence of Jordanian university graduates in the Malaysian labor market and stressed Malaysia's commitment to benefiting from Jordan's experience in higher education. He also underlined Jordan's pivotal role in preparing moderate scientific cadres that serve the Islamic nation's causes.The meeting also explored the mechanisms for signing an executive program to enhance cooperation in higher education between the two countries, aiming to boost academic partnership and cultural and scientific exchanges.The meeting was attended by the ministry's secretary general, Mamoun Debe'i, Malaysia's ambassador to Jordan, Mohammad Nasri Abdul Rahman; Malaysian education advisor Ridwan bin Abu Rasheed, and senior academic officials from both sides.Currently, the number of Malaysian students enrolled in Jordanian higher education institutions exceeds 2,000 for the 2024–2025 academic year.In February, a joint delegation from the Ministry of Higher Education and the Jordan Tourism Board visited Pahang and several other Malaysian states to promote studying at Jordanian universities and to attract more Malaysian students.